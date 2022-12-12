Golden Globes 2023: La lista completa de los nominados del cine y la televisión

LOS ÁNGELES, ESTADOS UNIDOS.-La lista completa de los nominados a lo mejor del cine y la televisión de la 80 edición de los Golden Globes 2023 fue publicada este lunes. La ceremonia será el 10 de enero y la transmisión será a través de la NBC. El comediante Jerrod Carmichael será el anfitrión. Jenna Ortega es una de las sorpresas este año. Zendaya y Selena Gómez son unas de las favoritas. Conoce quiénes se encuentran en el listado. +Si quiere seguir disfrutando periodismo de valor, regístrese aquí

Ellos son los nominados al Golden Globes 2023:

Televisión Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión -- Musical o Comedia

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear” Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión -- Musical o Comedia

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Kaley Cuoco, “The Flight Attendant”

Selena Gomez, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jenny Ortega, “Wednesday”

Jean Smart, “Hacks” Mejor Actuación de un Actor en una Serie de Televisión

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Kevin Costner, “Yellowstone”

Diego Luna, “Andor”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Adam Scott, “Severance”

Mejor Actuación de una Actriz en una Serie de Televisión

Emma D’Arcy, “House of the Dragon”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Imelda Staunton, “The Crown”

Hilary Swank, “Alaska Daily”

Zendaya, “Euphoria” Mejor actuación de un actor en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Colin Firth, “The Staircase”

Andrew Garfield, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Sebastian Stan, “Pam and Tommy” Mejor actuación de una actriz en una serie limitada o película para televisión

Jessica Chastain, “George and Tammy”

Julia Garner, “Inventing Anna”

Lily James, “Pam and Tommy”

Julia Roberts, “Gaslit”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” Mejor serie de televisión dramática

”Better Call Saul”

”The Crown”

”House of the Dragon”

”Ozark”

”Severance”

Mejor serie limitada de televisión o película para televisión

”Black Bird”

”Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

”Pam and Tommy”

”The Dropout”

”The White Lotus: Sicily” Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie de televisión de comedia musical o drama

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Hannah Einbinder, “Hacks”

Julia Garner, “Ozark”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary” Mejor actuación de una actriz en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Daisy Edgar-Jones, “Under the Banner of Heaven”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus” Mejor actuación de un actor en un papel secundario en una serie, miniserie o película para televisión

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Domhnall Gleeson, “The Patient”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Seth Rogen, “Pam and Tommy”

Mejor Serie de Televisión -- Musical o Comedia

”Abbott Elementary”

”The Bear”

”Hacks”

”Only Murders in the Building”

”Wednesday” Películas Mejor Película -- musical o comedia

”Babylon”

”The Banshees of Inisherin”

”Everything Everywhere All at Once”

”Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

”Triangle of Sadness” Mejor Película -- Drama

”Avatar: The Way of Water”

”Elvis”

”The Fabelmans”

”TAR”

”Top Gun: Maverick”