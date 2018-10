Gobierno hondureño promete empleo a migrantes de la caravana que regresen

Honduran migrants taking part in a caravan heading to the US, queue to receive food during a stop in their journey, in Huixtla, Chiapas state, Mexico, on October 23, 2018. - Thousands of mainly Honduran migrants heading to the United States -- a caravan President Donald Trump has called an 'assault on our country' -- stopped to rest Tuesday after walking for two days into Mexican territory. (Photo by Johan ORDONEZ / AFP)