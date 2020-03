Muere aclamado compositor polaco Krzysztof Penderecki a los 86 años

(FILES) This file photo taken on May 21, 2013 shows Polish composer Krzysztof Penderecki applauding during the opening of the Krzysztof Penderecki European Centre for Music in Luslawice, southeastern Poland. - The Polish composer and conductor Krzysztof Penderecki, who blazed a trail in classical music with innovative religious and symphonic works, died aged 86 on Sunday, March 29, in his home city of Krakow, Polish media reported. (Photo by JANEK SKARZYNSKI / AFP)