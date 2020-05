Estados Unidos, Italia, Reino Unidos y España con mayoría de muertos por Covid-19

FILE - In this photo taken on Friday, April 10, 2020 nurse Cristina Settembrese talks to her daughter Rebecca in Basiglio, Italy before starting for her work shift at the San Paolo hospital in Milan. Under Italy’s more relaxed lockdown rules starting next week, people can visit family within the same region. But confusion abounds over how close the family connection needs to be. Does a second cousin qualify? A third? A sister-in-law’s kids? When asked to clarify Prime Minister Conte muddied the water even more, saying those with relations of ‘stable affection’ would qualify. That left Italians wondering whether girlfriends or boyfriends would pass the test. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)