(FILES) In this file photo taken on January 1, 2019, First Secretary of the Cuban Communist Party, Raul Castro, speaks during a celebration of the 60th anniversary of the Cuban Revolution at the Santa Ifigenia Cemetery in Santiago de Cuba. - The US on on September 26, 2019, announced travel sanctions against Cuba's Raul Castro and his family, accusing the former president of violations of human rights. (Photo by Yamil LAGE / AFP)