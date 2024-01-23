Así se desarrolló audiencia de Juan Orlando Hernández en EUA

NUEVA YORK, ESTADOS UNIDOS.- El expresidente de Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernández, compareció ante la audiencia programada para este martes -23 de enero- en la corte del Distrito Sur de los Estados Unidos. El periodista del Inner City Press, Matthew Russell Lee, presente en la audiencia detalló cómo se desarrolló esta, a través de un hilo en su cuenta oficial de “X” -antes Twitter-.

Descripción de audiencia de JOH

Post: DOJ has suggested JOH get a 2d lawyer & that it would be OK with a brief delay in trial. But will Judge Castel approve it? There are 8 defense lawyers here, some apparently to be appointed today. Who may JOH get? How long might the new lawyer(s) ask to prepare?.

Traducción: El Departamento de Justicia ha sugerido a JOH que consiga un segundo abogado y que estaría bien con un breve retraso en el juicio. ¿Pero el juez Castel lo aprobará? Hay ocho abogados defensores aquí, algunos de ellos aparentemente serán nombrados hoy. ¿A quién puede conseguir JOH? ¿Cuánto tiempo podrían pedir los nuevos abogados para prepararse? Post: All rise! Judge Castel: We have 3 new lawyers here. I’d like to interview Mr Colon at sidebar, ex parte and under seal. Bring your calendar. (Loud white noise - the “bring your calendar implies there will be a new, later date for JOH trial) Traducción: ¡Todos levántense! Juez Castel: Tenemos 3 nuevos abogados aquí. Me gustaría entrevistar al Sr. Colón en la barra lateral, ex parte y bajo sello. Trae tu calendario. (Ruido blanco fuerte: “traiga su calendario implica que habrá una nueva fecha posterior para el juicio de JOH)

Post: Judge Castel and Colon are talking, drowned out by white noise. They pass a short stack of papers back and forth. JOH is looking on from the jury box with 3 US Marshals behind him. Traducción: El juez Castel y Colón están hablando, ahogados por un ruido blanco. Se pasan una pequeña pila de papeles de un lado a otro. JOH está mirando desde el estrado del jurado con 3 alguaciles estadounidenses detrás de él. Post: It’s now 10:40 am and Judge Castel and Colon are *still* talking. The gallery is getting restless.

Traducción: Ahora son las 10:40 am y el juez Castel y Colón *todavía* están hablando. La galería se está inquietando. Post: Judge Castel: I’d like to see Mr Herandez Alvarado here at sidebar (JOH is led up by 2 US Marshals) Traducción: Juez Castel: Me gustaría ver al señor Hernández Alvarado aquí en la barra lateral (JOH está dirigido por 2 alguaciles estadounidenses)

Post: JOH is handcuffed, his arms in front of him. Judge Castel is looking down at JOH from the bench, hand on his own chin, nodding his head. Traducción: JOH está esposado, con los brazos delante de él. El juez Castel mira a JOH desde el estrado, con la mano en la barbilla y asintiendo con la cabeza. Post: It is now 11 am and JOH and Colon are *still* having a privatr / sealed converdation with the judge...

Traducción: Ahora son las 11 am y JOH y Colón *todavía* están teniendo una conversación privada/sellada con el juez... Post: Judge Castel leans foreard and shows JOH a sheet of paper. He is speaking very slowly...Then the interpreter repeats it to JOH. Traducción: El juez Castel se inclina hacia adelante y le muestra a JOH una hoja de papel. Habla muy despacio... Luego el intérprete se lo repite a JOH. Post: It is now 11:17 am and JOH, Colon and the judge are still walking, with sound turned up so no one else can hear. It was called ex parte and sealed. Could it all be about Colon’s health? The alleged death threats against JOH and his family? Traducción: Ahora son las 11:17 am y JOH, Colón y el juez siguen caminando, con el sonido al máximo para que nadie más pueda escuchar. Fue llamado ex parte y sellado. ¿Será todo por la salud de Colón? ¿Las supuestas amenazas de muerte contra JOH y su familia? Post: Finally at 11:26 am the JOH sidebar ends. Now another one begins, with 1st of 3 CJA lawyers. Traducción: Finalmente a las 11:26 a.m. termina la barra lateral de JOH. Ahora comienza otro, con el primero de tres abogados de CJA. Post: Now the 2d of the CJA prospective lawyers goes up for his one-on-one. And now the third [Inner City Press has covered all 3 of these lawyers] At the defense table. Colon is speaking animatedly with others Traducción: Ahora el segundo de los posibles abogados de la CJA se presenta para su uno a uno. Y ahora el tercero [Inner City Press ha cubierto a estos 3 abogados] En la mesa de la defensa. Colón habla animadamente con los demás. Post: Now 1st of JOH’s 2 co-defendant’s 2 lawyers are up front at sidebar, white noise still blaring, well over an hour now Traducción: Ahora el primero de los dos abogados del coacusado de JOH está al frente en la barra lateral, el ruido sigue sonando a todo volumen, hace más de una hora. Post: Things boils over, at least a little - amid a loud grumbling in the gallery, Judge commands silence, order barely audible over the white noise. Then sidebar with co-defendant continues Traducción: Las cosas se desbordan, al menos un poco: en medio de fuertes quejas en la galería, Judge ordena silencio, una orden apenas audible por encima del ruido blanco. Luego continúa la barra lateral con el coacusado. Post: Update: the sidebars are finally over, and Judge Castel takes a 5 minute break in the robing room. The white noise gets turned off and the room falls silent. Traducción: Actualización: las barras laterales finalmente terminaron y el juez Castel se toma un descanso de 5 minutos en la sala de vestuario. El ruido blanco se apaga y la habitación queda en silencio.

Abogado adicional

Durante la audiencia, el juez Castel nombró a un nuevo abogado para la defensa de Juan Orlando Hernández, según informó Lee del Inner City Press, a través de sus redes sociales. Post: Judge: I am appointing Mr Stabile as additional counsel to Mr Hernandez. On continuance, I was going to rule - I am moving the trial to Feb 12 at 10 am. Traducción: Juez: Nombro al Sr. Stabile como abogado adicional del Sr. Hernández. Sobre la continuación, iba a decidir: voy a trasladar el juicio al 12 de febrero a las 10 a.m.

