Premios Emmy 2022: La lista de nominados en las principales categorías

LOS ÁNGELES, ESTADOS UNIDOS.- El lunes 12 de septiembre se entregarán los premios Emmy 2022. Los actores serán galardonados por la Academia de la Televisión de Estados Unidos donde se coronará a las mejores series de televisión e intérpretes de la temporada. Succesions (25 nominaciones), Ted Lasso (20), The White Lotus (20), Hack (17), Solo asesinatos en el edificio (17) y Euphoria (16) son algunas de las series más galardonadas en la 74 edición de los premios. LEA: Rolando García, el Tiktoker con “hambre de triunfar”: “Yo soy testigo de que Dios existe” Succession, la serie con mayor cantidad de nominaciones, se encuentra en la categoría de mejor serie dramática y mejor actor principal para los actores Brian Cox y Jeremy Strong. Por su parte, Ted Lasso lideró la categoría de comedia, obteniendo nominaciones a la mejor serie de comedia. Su protagonista, Jason Sudeikis, está nominado a mejor actor principal. Además, los actores de la serie Sarah Niles, Toheeb Jimoh y Nick Mohammed también fueron nominados a mejores actores de reparto. Además: ¿Qué dice Johnny Depp en su supuesta canción sobre Amber Heard? A continuación, la lista de los nominados en las principales categorías para los 74° Premios Emmy:

Mejor serie dramática

Better Call Saul Euphoria Ozark Severance Squid Game Stranger Things Succession Yellowjackets

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary Barry Curb Your Enthusiasm Hacks The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Only Murders In the Building Ted Lasso What We Do In The Shadows

Mejor miniserie

Dopesick The Dropout Inventing Anna Pam & Tommy The White Lotus

Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática

Brian Cox, (Succession) Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) Adam Scott (Severance) Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve) Laura Linney (Ozark) Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets) Sandra Oh (Killing Eve) Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show) Zendaya (Euphoria)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática

Nicholas Braun (Succession) Billy Crudup (The Morning Show) Kieran Culkin (Succession) Park Hae-soo (Squid Game) Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) John Turturro, (Severance) Christopher Walken (Severance) Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática

Patricia Arquette (Severance) Julia Garner (Ozark) Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game) Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets) Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) J. Smith-Cameron (Succession) Sarah Snook (Succession) Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia

Donald Glover (Atlanta) Bill Hader (Barry) Nicholas Hoult (The Great) Martin Short (Only Murders In the Building) Steve Martin (Only Murders In the Building) Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant) Elle Fanning (The Great) Issa Rae (Insecure) Jean Smart (Hacks)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Anthony Carrigan (Barry) Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso) Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso) Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary) Henry Winkler (Barry) Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) Hannah Einbinder (Hacks) Janelle James (Abbott Elementary) Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live) Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso) Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) Juno Temple (Ted Lasso) Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

Colin Firth (The Staircase) Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven) Oscar Isaac (Scenes From a Marriage) Michael Keaton (Dopesick) Himesh Patel (Station Eleven) Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

Toni Collette (The Staircase) Julia Garner (Inventing Anna) Lily James (Pam & Tommy) Sarah Paulson (American Crime Story) Margaret Qualley (MAID) Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) Jake Lacy (The White Lotus) Will Poulter (Dopesick) Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy) Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick) Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick) Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Mejor actriz de reparto principal en una miniserie o película para televisión

Connie Britton (The White Lotus) Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus) Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick) Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus) Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Mejor serie de telerrealidad/competencia

he Amazing Race Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls Nailed It! RuPaul’s Drag Race Bravo Top Chef The Voice

