Tegucigalpa

El director del San Felipe acusa de sabotaje a empleados del hospital

Además de la escasez de reactivos, insumos y agua, el hospital tiene máquinas dañadas; población queda sin servicio por varios días. Abren investigaciones
  El director del San Felipe acusa de sabotaje a empleados del hospital

    Hay pacientes que necesitan realizarse exámenes de forma urgente, pero las máquinas del San Felipe, en su mayoría, están dañadas.

     Foto: El Heraldo
Redacción
21.11.2023

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.- El Hospital General San Felipe (HGSF) continúa sumido en una crisis que parece no tener fin en este centro.

Una semana después de que el personal denunciara la falta de insumos y agua, se reportó daños en la máquina de rayos X.

Los empleados del hospital afirman que el aparato se arruinó a causa de una gotera. Debido a la avería alrededor de 50 pacientes, por día, no pueden realizarse sus exámenes.

Tags:
Equipo médico
|
Pacientes
|
Laboratorios
|
Hospital San Felipe
|