Emigrar a EEUU vía México se hizo más duro y la solidaridad se esfuma

A Central American migrant rests on a train in Arriaga, Chiapas, Mexico on April 26, 2019. - Central American migrants at a detention center in southern Mexico protested against their captivity on Friday, a day after an escape involving around 1,300 mostly Cuban inmates. Since October, tens thousands of Central Americans and Cubans have traversed Mexico in so-called 'caravans' in the hope of obtaining sanctuary in the United States. (Photo by ALFREDO ESTRELLA / AFP)