Los nominados a los Globos de Oro en las categorías principales

Golden Globe trophies are set by the stage ahead of the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards nominations announcement at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on December 9, 2019. (Photo by Robyn BECK / AFP)

LOS ÁNGELES, ESTADOS UNIDOS.- Esta es la lista de los nominados a las categorías principales de la edición 77 de los premios Globos de Oro, anunciadas este lunes, que se entregarán el 5 de enero en Beverly Hills.

- CINE -



- Mejor película, drama

"1917"

"El irlandés"

"Guasón"

"Los dos papas"

"Historia de un matrimonio"



- Mejor película, musical o comedia

"Dolemite"

"Entre navajas y secretos"

"Jojo Rabbit"

"Había una vez en Hollywood"

"Rocketman"



- Mejor actor, drama

Adam Driver, "Historia de un matrimonio"

Joaquin Phoenix, "Guasón"

Antonio Banderas, "Dolor y gloria"

Christian Bale, "Contra lo imposible"

Jonathan Pryce, "Los dos papas"



- Mejor actriz, drama

Renee Zellweger, "Judy"

Cynthia Erivo, "Harriet"

Scarlett Johansson, "Historia de un matrimonio"

Saoirse Ronan, "Mujercitas"

Charlize Theron, "El escándalo"



- Mejor actor, musical o comedia

Daniel Craig, "Entre navajas y secreto"

Roman Griffin Davis, "Jojo Rabbit"

Leonardo DiCaprio, "Había una vez en Hollywood"

Taron Egerton, "Rocketman"

Eddie Murphy, "Dolemite"



- Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

Awkwafina, "The Farewell"

Ana de Armas, "Entre navajas y secreto"

Cate Blanchett, "¿Dónde estás Bernadette?"

Beanie Feldstein, "La noche de las nerds"

Emma Thompson, "Ellas mandan"



- Mejor actor de reparto

Al Pacino, "El irlandés"

Brad Pitt, "Había una vez en Hollywood"

Tom Hanks, "Un buen día en el vecindario"

Joe Pesci, "El irlandés"

Anthony Hopkins, "Los dos papas"



- Mejor actriz de reparto

Kathy Bates, "Richard Jewell"

Annette Bening, "Reporte clasificado"

Laura Dern, "Historia de un matrimonio"

Jennifer Lopez, "Estafadoras de Wall Street"

Margot Robbie, "El escándalo"



- Mejor director

Bong Joon-ho, "Parasite"

Sam Mendes, "1917"

Todd Phillips, "Guasón"

Martin Scorsese, "El irlandés"

Quentin Tarantino, "Había una vez... en Hollywood"



- Mejor película de habla no inglesa

"Parásitos" (Corea del Sur)

"The Farewell" (EEUU-China)

"Retrato de una mujer en llamas" (Francia)

"Les misérables" (Francia)

"Dolor y gloria" (España)



- Mejor película animada

"Toy Story 4"

"Frozen II"

"Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 3"

"Missing Link"

"El Rey León"

- TELEVISION -

- Mejor serie, drama

"Big Little Lies"

"The Crown"

"Killing Eve"

"The Morning Show"

"Succession"



- Mejor actor, drama

Brian Cox, "Succession"

Kit Harington, "Game of Thrones"

Rami Malek, "Mr. Robot"

Tobias Menzies, "The Crown"

Billy Porter, "Pose"



- Mejor actriz, drama

Jennifer Aniston, "The Morning Show"

Olivia Colman, "The Crown"

Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve"

Nicole Kidman, "Big Little Lies"

Reese Witherspoon, "The Morning Show"



- Mejor serie, musical o comedia

"Barry"

"Fleabag"

"The Kominsky Method"

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

"The Politician"



- Mejor actor, musical o comedia

Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"

Bill Hader, "Barry"

Ben Platt, "The Politician"

Paul Rudd, "Living With Yourself"

Ramy Youssef, "Ramy"



- Mejor actriz, musical o comedia

Christina Applegate, "Dead to Me"

Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"

Kirsten Dunst, "On Becoming a God in Central Florida"

Natasha Lyonne, "Russian Doll"

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, "Fleabag"



- Mejor miniserie o película para TV

"Catch 22"

"Chernobyl"

"Fosse/Verdon"

"The Loudest Voice"

"Unbelievable"



- Mejor actor, miniserie o película para TV

Christopher Abbott, "Catch 22"

Sacha Baron Cohen, "The Spy"

Russell Crowe, "The Loudest Voice"

Jared Harris, "Chernobyl"

Sam Rockwell, "Fosse/Verdon"



- Mejor actriz, miniserie o película para TV

Kaitlyn Dever, "Unbelievable"

Joey King, "The Act"

Helen Mirren, "Catherine the Great"

Merritt Wever, "Unbelievable"

Michelle Williams, "Fosse/Verdon"

- PELÍCULAS CON MÁS NOMINACIONES -

"Historia de un matrimonio" -- 6

"El irlandés" -- 5

"Había una vez... en Hollywood" -- 5

"Guasón" -- 4

"Los dos papas" -- 4