A subasta el vestido que usó la princesa Diana en su baile con Travolta

(FILES) In this file photo taken on March 15, 2013, a Victor Edelstein midnight blue velvet evening gown, worn by Britain's Princess Diana at the State Dinner at the White House in 1985, when she danced with US actor John Travolta, is pictured at the Kerry Taylor Auction house in south London ahead of its sale. - A midnight blue velvet gown worn by Princess Diana when she danced with actor John Travolta at the White House is being put up for sale, an auction house said on November 18, 2019. Estimated at £250,000-£350,000 (293,000-410,000 euros, $324,000-$454,000), the dress is one of three being sold by Kerry Taylor Auctions on December 9, 2019. (Photo by LEON NEAL / AFP)