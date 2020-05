España controla llegadas del extranjero y estudia aliviar restricciones en Madrid

Doctor Maria Isabel Lopez gives instructions to the different units of the Madrid Emergency Medical Service SAMUR during a briefing at the SAMUR Civil Protection headquarters in Madrid on May 15, 2020. - Only five percent of Spain's population has been infected by the novel coronavirus, though that figure climbs to more than 10 percent in Madrid and areas in the centre of the country, according to a study released by the government this week. (Photo by PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU / AFP)