Shakira y Karol G entre los nominados a los MTV VMA’s 2023

NUEVA JERSEY, ESTADOS UNIDOS.-El poder latino estará presente en los MTV Video Music Awards VMA’s 2023.
Y es que Shakira, Karol G y Peso Pluma estarán presentes este año gracias a las nominaciones de este año. Aunque Taylor Swift y SZA son las favoritas a llevarse los astronautas.
Todos los nominados de los premios MTV VMA’s:
Video del año
Doja Cat - Attention
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Artista del año
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Karol G
Nicki Minaj
Shakira
Taylor Swift
Canción del año
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy
Steve Lacy - Bad Habit
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Mejor artista nuevo
GloRilla
Ice Spice
Kaliii
Peso Pluma
PinkPantheress
Reneé Rapp
Mejor colaboración
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)
Post Malone, Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
Karol G, Shakira - TQG
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)
Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Mejor canción pop
Demi Lovato - Swine
Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
P!NK - TRUSTFALL
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Mejor canción hip-hop
Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On
DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - STAYING ALIVE
GloRilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2
Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody
Metro Boomin ft Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl
Mejor canción R&B
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - Stay
Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - How Does It Feel
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)
SZA - Shirt
Toosii - Favorite Song
Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love In The Way
Mejor canción alternativa
blink-182 - EDGING
boygenius - the film
Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like A Grudge
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Paramore - This Is Why
Thirty Seconds To Mars - Stuck”
Mejor canción rock
oo Fighters - The Teacher
Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)
Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue
Måneskin - THE LONELIEST
Metallica - Lux Æterna
Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween
Mejor canción latina
Anitta - Funk Rave
Bad Bunny - Where she goes
Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola
Bad Bunny - un x100to
Karol G, Shakira - TQG
Rosalía - Despechá
Shakira - Acróstico
Mejor canción K-POP
aespa - Girls
BLACKPINK - Pink Venom
FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid
SEVENTEEN - Super
Stray Kids - S-Class
TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Sugar Rush Ride
Mejor canción afrobeats
Ayra Starr - Rush
Burna Boy - It’s Plenty
Davido ft. Musa Keys - UNAVAILABLE
Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana
Libianca - People
Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down
Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- 2 Sugar
Video for good
Alicia Keys - If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)
Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente
Demi Lovato - Swine
Dove Cameron - Breakfast
Imagine Dragons - Crushed
Maluma - La Reina
Mejor dirección
Doja Cat - Attention - Directed by Tanu Muiño
Drake - Falling Back - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Directed by Colin Tilley
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Directed by Floria Sigismondi
SZA - Kill Bill - Directed by Christian Breslauer
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Directed by Taylor Swift
Mejor cinematografía
Adele - I Drink Wine - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed - Cinematography by Natasha Braier
Janelle Monáe - Lipstick Lover - Cinematography by Allison Anderson
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra
Miley Cyrus - Flowers - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Marcell Rév
Olivia Rodrigo - vampire - Geffen Records - Cinematography by Russ Fraser
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Republic Records - Cinematography by Rina Yang
Mejores efectos visuales
Fall Out Boy - Love From The Other Side - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner
Harry Styles - Music For A Sushi Restaurant - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios
Melanie Martinez - VOID - Visual Effects by Carbon
Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl - Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Visual Effects by Parliament
Mejor coreografía
BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) - Choreography by Charm La’Donna
Jonas Brothers - Waffle House - Choreography by Jerry Reece
Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Choreography by Sean Bankhead
Panic! At The Disco - Middle Of A Breakup - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith
Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel
Mejor dirección de arte
boygenius - the film - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap
BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Doja Cat - Attention - Art Direction by Spencer Graves
Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez
Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Art Direction by Niko Philipides
SZA - Shirt - Art Direction by Kate Bunch
Mejor edición
BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit - Edited by Grason Caldwell
Miley Cyrus - River - Edited by Brendan Walter
Olivia Rodrigo - vampire - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel
SZA - Kill Bill - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Edited by Chancler Haynes
