Shakira y Karol G entre los nominados a los MTV VMA’s 2023

Taylor Swift y SZA son las favoritas a llevarse los astronautas
    Shakira y Karol G están entre las nominaciones de latinos.

     Foto: Cortesía Instagram
Pamela Pino
12.09.2023

NUEVA JERSEY, ESTADOS UNIDOS.-El poder latino estará presente en los MTV Video Music Awards VMA’s 2023.

Y es que Shakira, Karol G y Peso Pluma estarán presentes este año gracias a las nominaciones de este año. Aunque Taylor Swift y SZA son las favoritas a llevarse los astronautas.

Todos los nominados de los premios MTV VMA’s:

Video del año

Doja Cat - Attention

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Artista del año

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

Karol G

Nicki Minaj

Shakira

Taylor Swift

Canción del año

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy

Steve Lacy - Bad Habit

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Mejor artista nuevo

GloRilla

Ice Spice

Kaliii

Peso Pluma

PinkPantheress

Reneé Rapp

Mejor colaboración

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue)

Post Malone, Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song)

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On

Karol G, Shakira - TQG

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Mejor canción pop

Demi Lovato - Swine

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album)

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

P!NK - TRUSTFALL

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Mejor canción hip-hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - STAYING ALIVE

GloRilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2

Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock

Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody

Metro Boomin ft Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains)

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Mejor canción R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - Stay

Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - How Does It Feel

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix)

SZA - Shirt

Toosii - Favorite Song

Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love In The Way

Mejor canción alternativa

blink-182 - EDGING

boygenius - the film

Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like A Grudge

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Paramore - This Is Why

Thirty Seconds To Mars - Stuck”

Mejor canción rock

oo Fighters - The Teacher

Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version)

Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue

Måneskin - THE LONELIEST

Metallica - Lux Æterna

Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween

Mejor canción latina

Anitta - Funk Rave

Bad Bunny - Where she goes

Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola

Bad Bunny - un x100to

Karol G, Shakira - TQG

Rosalía - Despechá

Shakira - Acróstico

Mejor canción K-POP

aespa - Girls

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom

FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid

SEVENTEEN - Super

Stray Kids - S-Class

TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Sugar Rush Ride

Mejor canción afrobeats

Ayra Starr - Rush

Burna Boy - It’s Plenty

Davido ft. Musa Keys - UNAVAILABLE

Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana

Libianca - People

Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- 2 Sugar

Video for good

Alicia Keys - If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral)

Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente

Demi Lovato - Swine

Dove Cameron - Breakfast

Imagine Dragons - Crushed

Maluma - La Reina

Mejor dirección

Doja Cat - Attention - Directed by Tanu Muiño

Drake - Falling Back - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Directed by Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Directed by Floria Sigismondi

SZA - Kill Bill - Directed by Christian Breslauer

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Directed by Taylor Swift

Mejor cinematografía

Adele - I Drink Wine - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed - Cinematography by Natasha Braier

Janelle Monáe - Lipstick Lover - Cinematography by Allison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra

Miley Cyrus - Flowers - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Marcell Rév

Olivia Rodrigo - vampire - Geffen Records - Cinematography by Russ Fraser

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Republic Records - Cinematography by Rina Yang

Mejores efectos visuales

Fall Out Boy - Love From The Other Side - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner

Harry Styles - Music For A Sushi Restaurant - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios

Melanie Martinez - VOID - Visual Effects by Carbon

Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl - Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Visual Effects by Parliament

Mejor coreografía

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) - Choreography by Charm La’Donna

Jonas Brothers - Waffle House - Choreography by Jerry Reece

Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Choreography by Sean Bankhead

Panic! At The Disco - Middle Of A Breakup - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith

Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

Mejor dirección de arte

boygenius - the film - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Doja Cat - Attention - Art Direction by Spencer Graves

Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez

Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Art Direction by Niko Philipides

SZA - Shirt - Art Direction by Kate Bunch

Mejor edición

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit - Edited by Grason Caldwell

Miley Cyrus - River - Edited by Brendan Walter

Olivia Rodrigo - vampire - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel

SZA - Kill Bill - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Edited by Chancler Haynes
Pamela Pino

pamela.pino@elheraldo.hn

Periodista egresada de la UNAH. Se especializó en salud y educación durante su paso por El Heraldo impreso. Desde 2018 lidera, en la mesa digital, estrategias, especiales multimedia y nuevas narrativas para las audiencias en Estados Unidos.

