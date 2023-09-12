Shakira y Karol G entre los nominados a los MTV VMA’s 2023

NUEVA JERSEY, ESTADOS UNIDOS.-El poder latino estará presente en los MTV Video Music Awards VMA’s 2023. Y es que Shakira, Karol G y Peso Pluma estarán presentes este año gracias a las nominaciones de este año. Aunque Taylor Swift y SZA son las favoritas a llevarse los astronautas.

Todos los nominados de los premios MTV VMA’s:

Video del año

Doja Cat - Attention Miley Cyrus - Flowers Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Artista del año

Beyoncé Doja Cat

Karol G Nicki Minaj Shakira

Taylor Swift

Canción del año

Miley Cyrus - Flowers Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy Steve Lacy - Bad Habit SZA - Kill Bill Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Mejor artista nuevo

GloRilla Ice Spice Kaliii Peso Pluma PinkPantheress Reneé Rapp

Mejor colaboración

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha - I’m Good (Blue) Post Malone, Doja Cat - I Like You (A Happier Song) Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On Karol G, Shakira - TQG Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix) Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down

Mejor canción pop

Demi Lovato - Swine Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed Miley Cyrus - Flowers Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire P!NK - TRUSTFALL Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Mejor canción hip-hop

Diddy ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami - Gotta Move On DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby - STAYING ALIVE GloRilla & Cardi B - Tomorrow 2 Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock Lil Wayne ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX - Kant Nobody Metro Boomin ft Future - Superhero (Heroes and Villains) Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl

Mejor canción R&B

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye - Stay Chlöe ft. Chris Brown - How Does It Feel Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, and Diddy - Creepin’ (Remix) SZA - Shirt Toosii - Favorite Song Yung Bleu & Nicki Minaj - Love In The Way

Mejor canción alternativa

blink-182 - EDGING boygenius - the film Fall Out Boy - Hold Me Like A Grudge Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace Paramore - This Is Why Thirty Seconds To Mars - Stuck”

Mejor canción rock

oo Fighters - The Teacher Linkin Park - Lost (Original Version) Red Hot Chili Peppers - Tippa My Tongue Måneskin - THE LONELIEST Metallica - Lux Æterna Muse - You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween

Mejor canción latina

Anitta - Funk Rave Bad Bunny - Where she goes Eslabon Armado, Peso Pluma - Ella Baila Sola Bad Bunny - un x100to Karol G, Shakira - TQG Rosalía - Despechá Shakira - Acróstico

Mejor canción K-POP

aespa - Girls BLACKPINK - Pink Venom FIFTY FIFTY - Cupid SEVENTEEN - Super Stray Kids - S-Class TOMORROW X TOGETHER - Sugar Rush Ride

Mejor canción afrobeats

Ayra Starr - Rush Burna Boy - It’s Plenty Davido ft. Musa Keys - UNAVAILABLE Fireboy DML & Asake - Bandana Libianca - People Rema & Selena Gomez - Calm Down Wizkid ft Ayra Starr- 2 Sugar

Video for good

Alicia Keys - If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestral) Bad Bunny - El Apagón - Aquí Vive Gente Demi Lovato - Swine Dove Cameron - Breakfast Imagine Dragons - Crushed Maluma - La Reina

Mejor dirección

Doja Cat - Attention - Directed by Tanu Muiño Drake - Falling Back - Director X (Julien Christian Lutz) Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out - Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Directed by Colin Tilley Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Directed by Floria Sigismondi SZA - Kill Bill - Directed by Christian Breslauer Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Directed by Taylor Swift

Mejor cinematografía

Adele - I Drink Wine - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed - Cinematography by Natasha Braier Janelle Monáe - Lipstick Lover - Cinematography by Allison Anderson Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out - Cinematography by Adam Newport-Berra Miley Cyrus - Flowers - Columbia Records - Cinematography by Marcell Rév Olivia Rodrigo - vampire - Geffen Records - Cinematography by Russ Fraser Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Republic Records - Cinematography by Rina Yang

Mejores efectos visuales

Fall Out Boy - Love From The Other Side - Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Shaffner Harry Styles - Music For A Sushi Restaurant - Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studios Melanie Martinez - VOID - Visual Effects by Carbon Nicki Minaj - Super Freaky Girl - Visual Effects by Max Colt and Sergio Mashevskyi Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Visual Effects by Max Colt / FRENDER Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Visual Effects by Parliament

Mejor coreografía

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX) Dua Lipa - Dance The Night (From Barbie The Album) - Choreography by Charm La’Donna Jonas Brothers - Waffle House - Choreography by Jerry Reece Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Choreography by Sean Bankhead Panic! At The Disco - Middle Of A Breakup - Choreography by Monika Felice Smith Sam Smith, Kim Petras - Unholy - Choreography by (LA)HORDE - Marine Brutti, Jonathan Debrouwer, Arthur Harel

Mejor dirección de arte

boygenius - the film - Art Direction by Jen Dunlap BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT) Doja Cat - Attention - Art Direction by Spencer Graves Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace - Art Direction by Brandon Mendez Megan Thee Stallion - Her - Art Direction by Niko Philipides SZA - Shirt - Art Direction by Kate Bunch

Mejor edición

BLACKPINK - Pink Venom - Editing by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT) Kendrick Lamar - Rich Spirit - Edited by Grason Caldwell Miley Cyrus - River - Edited by Brendan Walter Olivia Rodrigo - vampire - Edited by Sofia Kerpan and David Checel SZA - Kill Bill - Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero - Edited by Chancler Haynes

