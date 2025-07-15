Premios Emmy 2025: la lista completa de nominados por categoría

La ceremonia de entrega de los premios se celebrará el 14 de septiembre en Los Ángeles. Estas son las nominaciones de las principales categorías.

Mejor serie de comedia:

'Abbott Elementary'.

'The Bear'.

'Nobody Wants This'.

'Hacks'.

'Only Murders In The Building'.

'Shrinking'.

'What We Do in the Shadows'.

'The Studio'.

Mejor serie de drama:

'Andor'.

'The Diplomat'.

'The Last of Us'.

​​​​​​'Paradise'.

'The Pitt'.

'Severance'.

'Slow Horses'.

'The White Lotus'.

Mejor serie limitada:

'Adolescence'.

'Dying for Sex'.

'Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story'

'The Penguin'.

'Black Mirror'.

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia:

Adam Brody ('Nobody Wants This').

Seth Rogen ('The Studio').

Jason Segel ('Shrinking').

Martin Short ('Only Murders in the Building').

Jeremy Allen White ('The Bear').

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia:

Kristen Bell ('Nobody Wants This').

Quinta Brunson ('Abbott Elementary').

Ayo Edebiri ('The Bear').

Jean Smart ('Hacks').

Uzo Aduba ('The Residence').