Critics Choice Awards 2026: lista completa de ganadores

Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.- La Asociación de la Crítica Cinematográfica de los Estados Unidos ha celebrado su gala anual de premios, conocida como Critics Choice Awards, este domingo por la noche.
La 31.ª de estos premios, concedido por sus 600 miembros de la crítica audiovisual del país, ha encumbrado a la películas Sinners y las series Adolescence y The Studio. Aquí el listado completo de ganadores:
Cine
Mejor película
Jay Kelly
Bugonia
Wicked: For Good
Marty Supreme
Train Dreams
Sinners
Frankenstein
Hamnet
One Battle After Another
Sentimental Value
Mejor director
Chloé Zhao – Hamnet
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Mejor actor
Michael B. Jordan – Sinners
Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams
Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme
Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another
Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent
Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon
Mejor actriz
Emma Stone – Bugonia
Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee
Jessie Buckley – Hamnet
Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another
Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value
Mejor actor de reparto
Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another
Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein
Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly
Paul Mescal – Hamnet
Sean Penn – One Battle After Another
Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value
Mejor actriz de reparto
Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another
Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan – Weapons
Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners
Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value
Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value
Mejor intérprete joven
Everett Blunck – The Plague
Miles Caton – Sinners (GANADOR)
Cary Christopher - Weapons
Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family
Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet
Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl
Mejor guion original
Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly
Ryan Coogler – Sinners
Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value
Eva Victor – I'm Sorry, Darling
Zach Cregger – Weapons
Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme
Mejor guion adaptado
Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams
Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell – Hamnet
Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar, Ja-hye Lee – No Other Choice
Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein
Will Tracy – Bugonia
Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another
Mejor fotografía
Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams (GANADOR)
Claudio Miranda – F1
Autumn Durald – Sinners
Łukasz Żal – Hamnet
Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another
Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein
Mejor compositor
Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein
Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme
Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another
Max Richter – Hamnet
Hans Zimmer – F1
Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
Mejor edición
A House of Dynamite
Marty Supreme
The Perfect Neighbor
F1
Sinners
One Battle After Another
Mejor dirección artística
Marty Supreme
Wicked: For Good
Sinners
Frankenstein
Hamnet
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Mejor maquillaje y peluquería
The Machine
Wicked: For Good
28 Years Later
Sinners
Frankenstein
The Vanishing Hour
Mejor diseño de vestuario
Wicked: For Good
Sinners
Frankenstein
Kiss of the Spider Woman
Hedda
Hamnet
Mejor sonido
Warfare
Sirat
F1
Sinners
Frankenstein
One Battle After Another
Mejor canción
Train Dreams – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams
Clothed by the Sun – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee
Drive – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1
Golden – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – K-Pop Warriors
I Lied to You – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners
The Girl in the Bubble – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good
Mejor película animada
In Dreams
K-Pop Warriors
Amélie et la métaphysique des tubes
Elio
Zootopia 2
Mejor película extranjera
The Secret Agent (GANADOR)
A Simple Accident
Left-Handed Girl
Bethlehem
Sirat
No Other Choice
Mejor comedia
Shared Love
Friendship
The Ballad of the Island
And Where's the Cop
Eternity
The Phoenician Scheme
Televisión
Mejor serie de drama
Alien: Earth
Andor
The Diplomat
Paradise
The Pitt
Pluribus
Severance
Task
Mejor actor de drama en una serie
Sterling K. Brown – Paradise
Diego Luna – Andor
Mark Ruffalo – Task
Adam Scott – Severance
Billy Bob Thornton – Landman
Noah Wyle – The Pitt
Mejor actriz de drama en una serie
Kathy Bates – Matlock
Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age
Britt Lower – Severance
Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us
Keri Russell – The Diplomat
Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama
Patrick Ball – The Pitt
Billy Crudup – The Morning Show
Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat
Wood Harris – Forever
Tom Pelphrey – Task
Tramell Tillman – Severance
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama
Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show
Denée Benton – The Gilded Age
Allison Janney – The Diplomat
Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt
Greta Lee – The Morning Show
Skye P. Marshall – Matlock
Mejor miniserie
Adolescence (GANADOR)
All Her Fault
Chief of War
Death by Lightning
Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Dope Thief
Dying for Sex
The Girlfriend
Mejor actor en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión
Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Stephen Graham – Adolescence (GANADOR)
Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief
Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me
Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning
Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión
Jessica Biel – The Better Sister
Meghann Fahy – Sirens
Sarah Snook – All Her Fault (GANADOR)
Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex
Robin Wright – The Girlfriend
Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy
Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión
Owen Cooper – Adolescence (GANADOR)
Wagner Moura – Dope Thief
Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning
Michael Peña – All Her Fault
Ashley Walters – Adolescence
Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead
Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión
-Erin Doherty – Adolescence (GANADOR)
Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning
Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy
Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault
Julianne Moore – Sirens
Christine Tremarco – Adolescence
Mejor serie de comedia
Abbott Elementary
Elsbeth
Ghosts
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
The Righteous Gemstones
The Studio (GANADOR)
Mejor actor en una serie de comedia
Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside
David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical
Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones
Seth Rogen – The Studio (GANADOR)
Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot
Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia
Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This
Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face
Rose McIver – Ghosts
Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones
Carrie Preston – Elsbeth
Jean Smart – Hacks (GANADOR)
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (GANADOR)
Paul W. Downs – Hacks
Asher Grodman – Ghosts
Oscar Nuñez – The Paper
Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary
Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker
Hannah Einbinder – Hacks
Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (GANADOR)
Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This
Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live
Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts
Mejor serie extranjera
Acapulco
Last Samurai Standing
Mussolini: Son of the Century
Red Alert
Squid Game (GANADOR)
When No One Sees Us
Mejor serie animada
Bob's Burgers
Harley Quinn
Long Story Short
Marvel Zombies
South Park (GANADOR)
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Mejor talk show
The Daily Show
Hot Ones
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (GANADOR)
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen