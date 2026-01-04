  1. Inicio
  2. · Entretenimiento

Critics Choice Awards 2026: lista completa de ganadores

La trigésima primera edición de los galardones reunió en Santa Mónica a las principales figuras de cine y televisión, con Chelsea Handler como anfitriona por cuarto año consecutivo

  • Actualizado: 04 de enero de 2026 a las 17:18
Critics Choice Awards 2026: lista completa de ganadores

La trigésima primera edición de los galardones reunió en Santa Mónica a las principales figuras de cine y televisión, con Chelsea Handler como anfitriona por cuarto año consecutivo.

 Foto: Instagram

Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.- La Asociación de la Crítica Cinematográfica de los Estados Unidos ha celebrado su gala anual de premios, conocida como Critics Choice Awards, este domingo por la noche.

La 31.ª de estos premios, concedido por sus 600 miembros de la crítica audiovisual del país, ha encumbrado a la películas Sinners y las series Adolescence y The Studio. Aquí el listado completo de ganadores:

Cine

Mejor película

Jay Kelly

Bugonia

Wicked: For Good

Marty Supreme

Train Dreams

Sinners

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Mejor director

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Mejor actor

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Mejor actriz

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Mejor actor de reparto

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Mejor actriz de reparto

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Mejor intérprete joven

Everett Blunck – The Plague

Miles Caton – Sinners (GANADOR)

Cary Christopher - Weapons

Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family

Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet

Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl

Mejor guion original

Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Eva Victor – I'm Sorry, Darling

Zach Cregger – Weapons

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Mejor guion adaptado

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell – Hamnet

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar, Ja-hye Lee – No Other Choice

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Will Tracy – Bugonia

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Mejor fotografía

Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams (GANADOR)

Claudio Miranda – F1

Autumn Durald – Sinners

Łukasz Żal – Hamnet

Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another

Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein

Mejor compositor

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Max Richter – Hamnet

Hans Zimmer – F1

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

Mejor edición

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

The Perfect Neighbor

F1

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Mejor dirección artística

Marty Supreme

Wicked: For Good

Sinners

Frankenstein

Hamnet

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

The Machine

Wicked: For Good

28 Years Later

Sinners

Frankenstein

The Vanishing Hour

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Wicked: For Good

Sinners

Frankenstein

Kiss of the Spider Woman

Hedda

Hamnet

Mejor sonido

Warfare

Sirat

F1

Sinners

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Mejor canción

Train Dreams – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams

Clothed by the Sun – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee

Drive – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1

Golden – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – K-Pop Warriors

I Lied to You – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

The Girl in the Bubble – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good

Mejor película animada

In Dreams

K-Pop Warriors

Amélie et la métaphysique des tubes

Elio

Zootopia 2

Mejor película extranjera

The Secret Agent (GANADOR)

A Simple Accident

Left-Handed Girl

Bethlehem

Sirat

No Other Choice

Mejor comedia

Shared Love

Friendship

The Ballad of the Island

And Where's the Cop

Eternity

The Phoenician Scheme

Televisión

Mejor serie de drama

Alien: Earth

Andor

The Diplomat

Paradise

The Pitt

Pluribus

Severance

Task

Mejor actor de drama en una serie

Sterling K. Brown – Paradise

Diego Luna – Andor

Mark Ruffalo – Task

Adam Scott – Severance

Billy Bob Thornton – Landman

Noah Wyle – The Pitt

Mejor actriz de drama en una serie

Kathy Bates – Matlock

Carrie Coon – The Gilded Age

Britt Lower – Severance

Bella Ramsey – The Last of Us

Keri Russell – The Diplomat

Rhea Seehorn – Pluribus

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de drama

Patrick Ball – The Pitt

Billy Crudup – The Morning Show

Ato Essandoh – The Diplomat

Wood Harris – Forever

Tom Pelphrey – Task

Tramell Tillman – Severance

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de drama

Nicole Beharie – The Morning Show

Denée Benton – The Gilded Age

Allison Janney – The Diplomat

Katherine LaNasa – The Pitt

Greta Lee – The Morning Show

Skye P. Marshall – Matlock

Mejor miniserie

Adolescence (GANADOR)

All Her Fault

Chief of War

Death by Lightning

Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Dope Thief

Dying for Sex

The Girlfriend

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión

Michael Chernus – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Stephen Graham – Adolescence (GANADOR)

Brian Tyree Henry – Dope Thief

Charlie Hunnam – Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Matthew Rhys – The Beast in Me

Michael Shannon – Death by Lightning

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión

Jessica Biel – The Better Sister

Meghann Fahy – Sirens

Sarah Snook – All Her Fault (GANADOR)

Michelle Williams – Dying for Sex

Robin Wright – The Girlfriend

Renée Zellweger – Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy

Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión

Owen Cooper – Adolescence (GANADOR)

Wagner Moura – Dope Thief

Nick Offerman – Death by Lightning

Michael Peña – All Her Fault

Ashley Walters – Adolescence

Ramy Youssef – Mountainhead

Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película hecha para televisión

-Erin Doherty – Adolescence (GANADOR)

Betty Gilpin – Death by Lightning

Marin Ireland – Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy

Sophia Lillis – All Her Fault

Julianne Moore – Sirens

Christine Tremarco – Adolescence

Mejor serie de comedia

Abbott Elementary

Elsbeth

Ghosts

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

The Righteous Gemstones

The Studio (GANADOR)

Mejor actor en una serie de comedia

Adam Brody – Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson – A Man on the Inside

David Alan Grier – St. Denis Medical

Danny McBride – The Righteous Gemstones

Seth Rogen – The Studio (GANADOR)

Alexander Skarsgård – Murderbot

Mejor actriz en una serie de comedia

Kristen Bell – Nobody Wants This

Natasha Lyonne – Poker Face

Rose McIver – Ghosts

Edi Patterson – The Righteous Gemstones

Carrie Preston – Elsbeth

Jean Smart – Hacks (GANADOR)

Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia

Ike Barinholtz – The Studio (GANADOR)

Paul W. Downs – Hacks

Asher Grodman – Ghosts

Oscar Nuñez – The Paper

Chris Perfetti – Abbott Elementary

Timothy Simons – Nobody Wants This

Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia

Danielle Brooks – Peacemaker

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Janelle James – Abbott Elementary (GANADOR)

Justine Lupe – Nobody Wants This

Ego Nwodim – Saturday Night Live

Rebecca Wisocky – Ghosts

Mejor serie extranjera

Acapulco

Last Samurai Standing

Mussolini: Son of the Century

Red Alert

Squid Game (GANADOR)

When No One Sees Us

Mejor serie animada

Bob's Burgers

Harley Quinn

Long Story Short

Marvel Zombies

South Park (GANADOR)

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Mejor talk show

The Daily Show

Hot Ones

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (GANADOR)

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen

Únete a nuestro canal de WhatsApp

Infórmate sobre las noticias más destacadas de Honduras y el mundo.
Redacción web
Redacción

Staff de EL HERALDO, medio de comunicación hondureño fundado en 1979.

Ver más
Te gustó este artículo, compártelo
Últimas Noticias