Critics Choice Awards 2026: lista completa de ganadores

La 31.ª de estos premios, concedido por sus 600 miembros de la crítica audiovisual del país, ha encumbrado a la películas Sinners y las series Adolescence y The Studio. Aquí el listado completo de ganadores:

Mejor película

Jay Kelly

Bugonia

Wicked: For Good

Marty Supreme

Train Dreams

Sinners

Frankenstein

Hamnet

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Mejor director

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Mejor actor

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Joel Edgerton – Train Dreams

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Mejor actriz

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I'd Kick You

Amanda Seyfried – The Testament of Ann Lee

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Chase Infiniti – One Battle After Another

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Mejor actor de reparto

Benicio del Toro – One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Adam Sandler – Jay Kelly

Paul Mescal – Hamnet

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Mejor actriz de reparto

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Ariana Grande – Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Mejor intérprete joven

Everett Blunck – The Plague

Miles Caton – Sinners (GANADOR)

Cary Christopher - Weapons

Shannon Mahina Gorman – Rental Family

Jacobi Jupe – Hamnet

Nina Ye – Left-Handed Girl

Mejor guion original

Noah Baumbach, Emily Mortimer – Jay Kelly

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Eskil Vogt, Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Eva Victor – I'm Sorry, Darling

Zach Cregger – Weapons

Ronald Bronstein, Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Mejor guion adaptado

Clint Bentley, Greg Kwedar – Train Dreams

Chloé Zhao, Maggie O'Farrell – Hamnet

Park Chan-wook, Lee Kyoung-mi, Don McKellar, Ja-hye Lee – No Other Choice

Guillermo del Toro – Frankenstein

Will Tracy – Bugonia

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Mejor fotografía

Adolpho Veloso – Train Dreams (GANADOR)

Claudio Miranda – F1

Autumn Durald – Sinners

Łukasz Żal – Hamnet

Michael Bauman – One Battle After Another

Dan Laustsen – Frankenstein

Mejor compositor

Alexandre Desplat – Frankenstein

Daniel Lopatin – Marty Supreme

Jonny Greenwood – One Battle After Another

Max Richter – Hamnet

Hans Zimmer – F1

Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

Mejor edición

A House of Dynamite

Marty Supreme

The Perfect Neighbor

F1

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Mejor dirección artística

Marty Supreme

Wicked: For Good

Sinners

Frankenstein

Hamnet

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Mejor maquillaje y peluquería

The Machine

Wicked: For Good

28 Years Later

Sinners

Frankenstein

The Vanishing Hour

Mejor diseño de vestuario

Wicked: For Good

Sinners

Frankenstein

Kiss of the Spider Woman

Hedda

Hamnet

Mejor sonido

Warfare

Sirat

F1

Sinners

Frankenstein

One Battle After Another

Mejor canción

Train Dreams – Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner – Train Dreams

Clothed by the Sun – Daniel Blumberg – The Testament of Ann Lee

Drive – Ed Sheeran, John Mayer, Blake Slatkin – F1

Golden – Ejae, Mark Sonnenblick, Ido, 24, Teddy – K-Pop Warriors

I Lied to You – Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson – Sinners

The Girl in the Bubble – Stephen Schwartz – Wicked: For Good

Mejor película animada

In Dreams

K-Pop Warriors

Amélie et la métaphysique des tubes

Elio

Zootopia 2

Mejor película extranjera

The Secret Agent (GANADOR)

A Simple Accident

Left-Handed Girl

Bethlehem

Sirat

No Other Choice

Mejor comedia

Shared Love

Friendship

The Ballad of the Island

And Where's the Cop

Eternity

The Phoenician Scheme