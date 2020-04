Con ganas de correr y sin miedo, los niños empiezan a salir este domingo en España

Naidelin, 5, pushes her doll's carriage as she goes out for a walk with her mother Tabata, in Santa Cruz on the Canary Island of Tenerife, on April 26, 2020 during a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease. - After six weeks stuck at home, Spain's children were being allowed out today to run, play or go for a walk as the government eased one of the world's toughest coronavirus lockdowns. Spain is one of the hardest hit countries, with a death toll running a more than 23,000 to put it behind only the United States and Italy despite stringent restrictions imposed from March 14, including keeping all children indoors. Today, with their scooters, tricycles or in prams, the children accompanied by their parents came out onto largely deserted streets. (Photo by DESIREE MARTIN / AFP)