Caravana migrante se divide en México entre rechazo de pobladores y críticas de Trump

Central American migrants -mostly Hondurans- moving towards the United States in hopes of a better life, remain at the 'Hotel del migrante deportado' (Hotel of the deported migrant) shelter, in Mexicali, Baja California state, Mexico, on November 17, 2018. - The Central American migrant caravan faced a desperate situation Friday as its numbers swelled at the US-Mexican border, where it got a cold welcome and a warning that its chances of entering the United States were 'almost nil.' (Photo by PEDRO PARDO / AFP)