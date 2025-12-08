Listado de nominaciones de la 83 edición de los Globos de Oro

Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.- One Battle After Another , de Paul Thomas Anderson, lidera las nominaciones a los Globos de Oro en la categoría de cine, con nueve candidaturas, mientras que en televisión ' The White Lotus ' es la dominante, con seis.

Mejor película de Comedia o Musical:

'Blue moon'.

'Bugonia'.

'Marty Supreme'.

'No other choice'.

'Nouvelle Vague'.

'One Battle After Another'.

- Mejor película de habla no inglesa:

'It Was An Accident' - Francia

'No other choice' - Corea del Sur

'The Secret Agent' - Brasil.

'Sentimental Value' - Noruega

'Sirat' - España

'The voice of Hind Rajab' - Túnez

- Mejor actriz en película de drama:

Jessie Buckley ('Hamnet').

Jennifer Lawrence ('Die my love').

Renate Reinsve ('Sentimental value').

Julia Roberts ('After the hunt').

Tessa Thompson ('Hedda').

Eva Victor ('Sorry, baby').

- Mejor actor en película de drama:

Joel Edgerton ('Train Dreams').

Oscar Isaac ('Frankenstein').

Dwayne Jonhnson ('The Smashing Machine').

Michael B. Jordan ('Sinners').

Wagne Moura ('The Secret Agent').

Jeremy Allen White ('Springteen; Deliver me from nowhere').

- Mejor actriz en película de comedia o musical:

Rose Byrne ('If I had Legs I'd Kick You').

Cyntia Erivo ('Wicked: For Good').

Kate Hudson ('Song Sung Blue').

Chase Infiniti ('One Battle After Another').

Amanda Seyfried ('The Testament of Ann Lee').

Emma Stone ('Bugonia').

- Mejor actor en película de comedia o musical:

Timothée Chalamet ('Marty Supreme').

George Clooney ('Jay Kelly').

Leonardo Dicapriio ('One Battle After Another').

Ethan Hawke ('Blue Moon').

Lee Byung-hun ('No Other Choice').

Jesee Plemons ('Bugonia').

- Mejor director:

Paul Thomas Anderson ('One Battle After Another').

Ryan Coogler ('Sinners').

Guillermo del Toro ('Frankenstein').

Jafar Panahi ('It Was An Accident).

Joachim Trier ('Sentimental Value').

Chloé Zhao ('Hamnet').

- Mejor guión:

Paul Thomas Anderson ('One Bettle After Another').

Ronald Bronstein y Josh Safdie ('Marty Supreme').

Ryan Coogler ('Sinners').

Jafar Panahi ('It Was An Accident').

Eskil Vogt y Joachim Trier ('Sentimental Value').

Choé Zhao y Maggie O'Farrell ('Hamnet').

- Mejor Banda Sonora Original:

Alexandre Desplat ('Frankenstein').

Ludwing Göransson ('Sinners').

Jonny Greenwood ('One Battle After Another').

Kangding Ray ('Sirat').

Max Richter ('Hamnet').

Hans Zimmer ('F1').

- Mejor canción original:

'Dream as One' / Autores: Miley Cyrus, Andrew Wyatt, Mark Ronson, Simon Franglen. ('Avatar: Fuego y cenizas').

'Golden' / Música: Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seo, Park Hong Jun. Letra: Kim Eun-jae, Mark Sonnenblick. ('Kpop Demond Hunters').

'I lied to you' / Música y letra: Raphael Saadiq, Ludwig Göransson. ('Los pecadores').

'No Place Like Home' / Música y letra: Stephen Schwartz. ('Wicked: For Good').

'The Girl In The Bubble' / Música y letra: Stephen Schwartz. ('Wicked: For Good').

'Train Dreams' / Música: Nick Cave, Bryce Dessner. Letrara: Nick Cave. ('Train Dreams').

- Mejor película de animación:

'Arco'.

'Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle'.

'Elio'.

'Kpop Demond Hunters'.

'Little Ameélie or The Character of Rain'.

'Zootopia 2'.

- Logro cinematográfico y taquilla:

'Avatar: Fire and Ash'.

'F1'.

'Kpop Demond Hunters'.

'Mission Impossible - The Final Reckoning'.

'Sinners'.

'Weapons'.

'Wicked: For Good'.

'Zootopia 2'.