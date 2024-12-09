Lista de nominados a los Golden Globes 2025

Los Ángeles, Estados Unidos.- ‘Emilia Pérez’, el musical de Jacques Audiard sobre un narcotraficante mexicano que transiciona a mujer es la película más nominada a los Globos de Oro, con 10 candidaturas, mientras que en televisión, ‘The Bear’ cuenta con cinco.
Este es el listado completo de las candidaturas de la 82 edición de los premios que concede la prensa extranjera de Hollywood :
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE DRAMA
‘The Brutalist’.
‘A Complete Unknown’.
‘Conclave’.
‘Dune. Part two’.
‘Nickel Boys’.
‘September 5’.
MEJOR MUSICAL O COMEDIA:
‘Anora’.
‘Challengers’.
‘Emilia Pérez’.
‘A real pain’.
‘The substance’.
‘Wicked’.
MEJOR DIRECCIÓN:
Jacques Audiard, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.
Sean Baker, por ‘Anora’.
Edward Berger, por ‘Conclave’.
Brady Corbet, por ‘The Brutalist’.
Coralie Fargeat, por ‘The Substance’.
Payal Kapadia, por ‘All We Imagine as Light’.
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE DRAMA:
Pamela Anderson, por ‘The Last Showgirl’.
Angelina Jolie, por ‘Maria’.
Nicole Kidman, por ‘Babygirl’.
Tilda Swinton, por ‘The Room Next Door’.
Fernanda Torres, por ‘I’m Still Here’.
Kate Winslet, por ‘Lee’.
MEJOR ACTOR DE DRAMA:
Adrien Brody, por ‘The Brutalist’.
Timothée Chalamet, por ‘A Complete Unknown’.
Daniel Craig, por ‘Queer’.
Colman Domingo, por ‘Sing Sing’.
Ralph Fiennes, por ‘Conclave’.
Sebastian Stan, por ‘The Apprentice’.
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE MUSICAL O COMEDIA:
Amy Adams, por ‘Nightbitch’.
Cynthia Erivo, por ‘Wicked’.
Karla Sofía Gascón, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.
Mikey Madison, por ‘Anora’.
Demi Moore, por ‘The Substance’.
Zendaya, ‘Challengers’.
MEJOR ACTOR DE MUSICAL O COMEDIA:
Jesse Eisenberg, por ‘A Real Pain’.
Hugh Grant, por ‘Heretic’.
Gabriel LaBelle, por ‘Saturday Night’.
Jesse Plemons, por ‘Kinds of Kindness’.
Glen Powell, por ‘Hit Man’.
Sebastian Stan, por ‘A Different Man’.
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO:
Selena Gomez, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.
Ariana Grande, por ‘Wicked’.
Felicity Jones, por ‘The Brutalist’.
Margaret Qualley, por ‘The Substance’.
Isabella Rossellini, por ‘Conclave’.
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO:
Yura Borisov, por ‘Anora’.
Kieran Culkin, por ‘A Real Pain’.
Edward Norton, por ‘A Complete Unknown’.
Guy Pearce, por ‘The Brutalist’.
Jeremy Strong, por ‘The Apprentice’.
Denzel Washington, por ‘Gladiator II’.
Zoe Saldaña, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.
MEJOR GUIÓN:
‘Emilia Pérez’, de Jacques Audiard.
‘Anora’, de Sean Baker.
‘The Brutalist’, de Brady Corbet y Mona Fastvold.
‘A Real Pain’, de Jesse Eisenberg.
‘The Substance’, de Coralie Fargeat.
‘Conclave’, de Peter Straughan.
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA:
‘Flow’.
‘Inside Out 2’.
‘Memoir of a snail’.
‘Moana 2’.
‘Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Flowl’.
‘The Wild Robot’.
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA:
‘All we imagine as ligth’ (EEUU, Francia e India).
‘Emilia Pérez’ (Francia).
‘The girl with the Needle’ (Polonia, Suiza, Dinamarca).
‘I’m Still Here’ (Brasil).
‘The Seed of the Sacred Fig’ (EEUU y Alemania).
‘Vermiglio’ (Italia).
MEJOR BANDA SONORA ORIGINAL:
Volker Bertelmann, por ‘Conclave’.
Daniel Blumberg, por ‘The brutalist’.
Kris Bowers, por ‘The Wild Robot’.
Clément Ducol y Camille, por ‘Emilia Pérez’.
Trent Reznor y Atticus Ross, por ‘Challengers’.
Hans Zimmer, por ‘Dune: Part Two’.
MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL:
‘Beautiful That Way’, de Miley Cyrus, Lykke Li, y Andrew Wyatt, de la película ‘The Last Showgirl’.
‘Compress/Repress’ de Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross y Luca Guadagnino, de ‘Challengers’.
‘El Mal’ de Clément Ducol, Camille y Jacques Audiard, de ‘Emilia Pérez’.
‘Forbidden Road’, de Robbie Williams, Freddy Wexler & Sacha Skarbek, de ‘Better Man’.
‘Kiss the Sky’, de Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Maren Morris, Michael Pollack y Ali Tamposi, de ‘The Wild Robot’.
‘Mi Camino’, de Clément Ducol y Camille, de ‘Emilia Pérez’.
MEJOR LOGRO EN TAQUILLA:
‘Alien: Romulus’.
‘Beetlejuice Beetlejuice’.
‘Deadpool & Wolverine’.
‘Gladiator 2’.
‘Inside Out 2’.
‘Twisters’.
‘Wicked’.
‘The Wild Robot’.