Ellos son los nominados a los People´s Choice Awards 2020

LOS ÁNGELES, ESTADOS UNIDOS.-Este jueves 1 de octubre se reveló la lista de nominados a los People´s Choice Awards 2020, galardones otorgados por los votos del público.



La 46° edición se realizará el próximo 15 de noviembre en Santa Mónica, California.



Entre las novedades para este año se encuentra la inclusión de la categoría ¨Influenciador Latino del año 2020¨, con la que se reconocerá a aquellas personas que a través de las redes sociales han impactado, de forma positiva a sus seguidores Latinoamericanos.



Los ganadores de las más de 40 categorías recibirán su premio luego que sus seguidores voten por ellos a través de Link sitio oficial pca.eonline.com a partir del 01 hasta el 23 de octubre 2020.

Nominados People’s Choice Awards categoría Cine

Película del 2020

Bad Boys For Life

Birds of Prey

Hamilton

Extraction

Project Power

The Invisible Man

Trolls: World Tour

The Old Guard



Película de drama del 2020

Dangerous Lies

Greyhound

I Still Believe

Hamilton

The Invisible Man

The High Note

The Photograph

The Way Back



Película de Comedia del 2020

Bill & Ted face the music

Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga

The King of Staten Island

Like a Boss

The Kissing Booth 2

The Lovebirds

To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You

The Wrong Missy



Película de Acción del 2020

Bad Boys for Life

Birds of Prey

Extraction

Bloodshot

Project Power

Mulan

Tenet

The Old Guard

Película familiar de 2020

Dolittle

My Spy

Onward

Scoob!

Sonic

The Call of the Wild

The Willoughbys

Trolls: World Tour



Mejor actor masculino en una película de 2020

Chris Hemsworth

Jamie Foxx

Lin Manuel Mirnada

Mark Wahlberg

Robert Downey Jr.

Tom Hanks

Will Smith

Vin Diesel



Mejor actriz femenina en una película de 2020

Camila Mendes

Charlize Theron

Elisabeth Moss

Issa Rae

Salma Hayek

Margot Robbie

Banessa Hudgens

Tiffany Haddish



Actor o actriz en película drama de 2020

Ben Affleck

Elisabeth Moss

KJ Apa

Issa Rae

Russel Crowe

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Tracee Ellis Ross

Tom Hanks



Actor o actriz en película de comedia de 2020

David Spade

Issa Rae

Joey King

Keany Reeves

Noah Centineo

Pete Davidson

Will Ferrell

Salma Hayek



Actor o actriz en película de acción de 2020

Charlize Theron

Chris Hemsworth

Jamie Foxx

John David Washington

Margot Robbie

Vanessa Hudgens

Will Smith

Vin Diesel

Nominados People’s Choice Awards categoría Música

Mejor artista masculino de 2020

Bad Bunny

Blake Shelton

Dababy

Drake

J Balvin

Justin Bieber

Lil Baby

The Weekend



Mejor artista femenino de 2020

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Dua Lipa

Lady Gaga

Megan Thee Stallion

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift



Mejor grupo de 2020

5 Seconds of Summer

Blackpink

BTS

ChloeXHalle

CNCO

Dan+Shay

Jonas Brothers

Twenty One Pilots



Mejor canción de 2020

“Break My Heart” de Dua Lipa

“Dynamite” de BTS

“Intentions” de Justin Bieber ft. Quavo

“Rain on me” de Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande

“Rockstar” de DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“Savage” de Megan Thee Stallion

“Stuck with you” de Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber

“WAP” de Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion



Mejor Álbum de 2020

“After Hours” de The Weekend

“Changes” de Justin Bieber”

“Chromatica” de Lady Gaga

“Folklore” de Taylor Swift

“Future Nostalgia” de Dua Lipa

“High off life” de Future

“Map of the soul: 7” de BTS

“YHLQMDLG” de Bad Bunny



Mejor artista latino de 2020

Bad Bunny

Becky G

Daddy Yankee

J Balvin

Karol G

Maluma

Nicky Jam

Ozuna



Mejor artista nuevo de 2020

Ava Max

Benee

Conan Gray

Dona Cat

Jack Harlow

Roddy Ricch

Saweetie

Trevor Daniel



Mejor video del 2020

“Blinding Lights” de The Weekend

“Dynamite” de BTS

“Holy” de Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper

“Ice Cream” de Blackpink ft. Selena Gomez

“Life is Good” de Future ft. Drake

“Rain on me” de Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande

“Un Día (One Day” de J Balvin ft. Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny y Tainy

“WAP” de Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion



Mejor colaboración del 2020

“Be kind” de Mashmello ft. Halsey

“Holy” de Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper

“Life is good” de Future ft. Drake

“Rain on me” de Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande

“Rockstar” de DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch

“Savage (Remix)” de Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

“WAP” de Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

“Whats Poppin (rRemix)” de Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne



Nominados People’s Choice Awards categoría TV



Show del 2020

Grey’s Anatomy

Never Have I Ever

Outer Banks

The Bachelor

The Masked Singer

The Last Dance

This Is Us

Tiger King



Programa de Drama del 2020

Grey’s Anatomy

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Outer Banks

Ozark

Power

Riverdale

The Walking Dead

This Is Us



Programa de Comedia del 2020

Dead to Me

grown-ish

Insecure

Modern Family

Never Have I Ever

Saturday Night Live

Schitt’s Creek

The Good Place



Reality Show del 2020

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Love & Hip Hop: New York

Love Is Blind

The Real Housewives of Atlanta

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Below Deck Mediterranean

Queer Eye



Programa de competición del 2020

American Idol

America’s Got Talent

Top Chef

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Bachelor

The Challenge: Total Madness

The Masked Singer

The Voice



Actor de TV del 2020

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy

Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, Space Force



Actriz de TV de 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Lili Reinhart, Riverdale

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family



Actor o actriz de drama de 2020

Cole Sprouse, Riverdale

Chase Stokes, Outer Banks

Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead

Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us



Actor o actriz de comedia del 2020

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Jameela Jamil, The Good Place

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live

Kristen Bell, The Good Place

Sofia Vergara, Modern Family

Yara Shahidi, grown-ish



Talk show diurno de 2020

Good Morning America

Live With Kelly & Ryan

Red Table Talk

The Ellen DeGeneres Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The View

The Wendy Williams Show

Today



Talk show nocturno de 2020

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee

Jimmy Kimmel Live

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah

The Late Late Show With James Corden

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon



Participante de programa de competición 2020

Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor

Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Samantha Diaz (Just Sam), American Idol

Madison Prewett, The Bachelor

Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer

Rob Gronkowski, The Masked Singer

Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle



Estrella de reality show de 2020

Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye

Darcey & Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey

Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye

Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians

Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta



Programa digno de maratón de 2020

Cheer

Love Is Blind

Never Have I Ever

Normal People

Outer Banks

Ozark

Schitt’s Creek

Tiger King



Programa SCI-FI/Fantasía de 2020

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow

Legacies

Locke & Key

Supergirl

Supernatural

Wynonna Earp

The Flash

The Umbrella Academy.