Ellos son los nominados a los People´s Choice Awards 2020

LOS ÁNGELES, ESTADOS UNIDOS.-Este jueves 1 de octubre se reveló la lista de nominados a los People´s Choice Awards 2020, galardones otorgados por los votos del público.
La 46° edición se realizará el próximo 15 de noviembre en Santa Mónica, California.
Entre las novedades para este año se encuentra la inclusión de la categoría ¨Influenciador Latino del año 2020¨, con la que se reconocerá a aquellas personas que a través de las redes sociales han impactado, de forma positiva a sus seguidores Latinoamericanos.
Los ganadores de las más de 40 categorías recibirán su premio luego que sus seguidores voten por ellos a través de Link sitio oficial pca.eonline.com a partir del 01 hasta el 23 de octubre 2020.
Nominados People’s Choice Awards categoría Cine
Película del 2020
Bad Boys For Life
Birds of Prey
Hamilton
Extraction
Project Power
The Invisible Man
Trolls: World Tour
The Old Guard
Película de drama del 2020
Dangerous Lies
Greyhound
I Still Believe
Hamilton
The Invisible Man
The High Note
The Photograph
The Way Back
Película de Comedia del 2020
Bill & Ted face the music
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga
The King of Staten Island
Like a Boss
The Kissing Booth 2
The Lovebirds
To All The Boys: PS I Still Love You
The Wrong Missy
Película de Acción del 2020
Bad Boys for Life
Birds of Prey
Extraction
Bloodshot
Project Power
Mulan
Tenet
The Old Guard
Película familiar de 2020
Dolittle
My Spy
Onward
Scoob!
Sonic
The Call of the Wild
The Willoughbys
Trolls: World Tour
Mejor actor masculino en una película de 2020
Chris Hemsworth
Jamie Foxx
Lin Manuel Mirnada
Mark Wahlberg
Robert Downey Jr.
Tom Hanks
Will Smith
Vin Diesel
Mejor actriz femenina en una película de 2020
Camila Mendes
Charlize Theron
Elisabeth Moss
Issa Rae
Salma Hayek
Margot Robbie
Banessa Hudgens
Tiffany Haddish
Actor o actriz en película drama de 2020
Ben Affleck
Elisabeth Moss
KJ Apa
Issa Rae
Russel Crowe
Lin-Manuel Miranda
Tracee Ellis Ross
Tom Hanks
Actor o actriz en película de comedia de 2020
David Spade
Issa Rae
Joey King
Keany Reeves
Noah Centineo
Pete Davidson
Will Ferrell
Salma Hayek
Actor o actriz en película de acción de 2020
Charlize Theron
Chris Hemsworth
Jamie Foxx
John David Washington
Margot Robbie
Vanessa Hudgens
Will Smith
Vin Diesel
Nominados People’s Choice Awards categoría Música
Mejor artista masculino de 2020
Bad Bunny
Blake Shelton
Dababy
Drake
J Balvin
Justin Bieber
Lil Baby
The Weekend
Mejor artista femenino de 2020
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Dua Lipa
Lady Gaga
Megan Thee Stallion
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
Mejor grupo de 2020
5 Seconds of Summer
Blackpink
BTS
ChloeXHalle
CNCO
Dan+Shay
Jonas Brothers
Twenty One Pilots
Mejor canción de 2020
“Break My Heart” de Dua Lipa
“Dynamite” de BTS
“Intentions” de Justin Bieber ft. Quavo
“Rain on me” de Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande
“Rockstar” de DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
“Savage” de Megan Thee Stallion
“Stuck with you” de Ariana Grande y Justin Bieber
“WAP” de Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Mejor Álbum de 2020
“After Hours” de The Weekend
“Changes” de Justin Bieber”
“Chromatica” de Lady Gaga
“Folklore” de Taylor Swift
“Future Nostalgia” de Dua Lipa
“High off life” de Future
“Map of the soul: 7” de BTS
“YHLQMDLG” de Bad Bunny
Mejor artista latino de 2020
Bad Bunny
Becky G
Daddy Yankee
J Balvin
Karol G
Maluma
Nicky Jam
Ozuna
Mejor artista nuevo de 2020
Ava Max
Benee
Conan Gray
Dona Cat
Jack Harlow
Roddy Ricch
Saweetie
Trevor Daniel
Mejor video del 2020
“Blinding Lights” de The Weekend
“Dynamite” de BTS
“Holy” de Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper
“Ice Cream” de Blackpink ft. Selena Gomez
“Life is Good” de Future ft. Drake
“Rain on me” de Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande
“Un Día (One Day” de J Balvin ft. Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny y Tainy
“WAP” de Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
Mejor colaboración del 2020
“Be kind” de Mashmello ft. Halsey
“Holy” de Justin Bieber ft. Chance The Rapper
“Life is good” de Future ft. Drake
“Rain on me” de Lady Gaga ft. Ariana Grande
“Rockstar” de DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch
“Savage (Remix)” de Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
“WAP” de Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion
“Whats Poppin (rRemix)” de Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne
Nominados People’s Choice Awards categoría TV
Show del 2020
Grey’s Anatomy
Never Have I Ever
Outer Banks
The Bachelor
The Masked Singer
The Last Dance
This Is Us
Tiger King
Programa de Drama del 2020
Grey’s Anatomy
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Outer Banks
Ozark
Power
Riverdale
The Walking Dead
This Is Us
Programa de Comedia del 2020
Dead to Me
grown-ish
Insecure
Modern Family
Never Have I Ever
Saturday Night Live
Schitt’s Creek
The Good Place
Reality Show del 2020
90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Love & Hip Hop: New York
Love Is Blind
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Below Deck Mediterranean
Queer Eye
Programa de competición del 2020
American Idol
America’s Got Talent
Top Chef
RuPaul’s Drag Race
The Bachelor
The Challenge: Total Madness
The Masked Singer
The Voice
Actor de TV del 2020
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Jesse Williams, Grey’s Anatomy
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, Space Force
Actriz de TV de 2020
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Lili Reinhart, Riverdale
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Actor o actriz de drama de 2020
Cole Sprouse, Riverdale
Chase Stokes, Outer Banks
Danai Gurira, The Walking Dead
Ellen Pompeo, Grey’s Anatomy
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Mariska Hargitay, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Actor o actriz de comedia del 2020
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Jameela Jamil, The Good Place
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Sofia Vergara, Modern Family
Yara Shahidi, grown-ish
Talk show diurno de 2020
Good Morning America
Live With Kelly & Ryan
Red Table Talk
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
The Kelly Clarkson Show
The View
The Wendy Williams Show
Today
Talk show nocturno de 2020
Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
The Late Late Show With James Corden
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Participante de programa de competición 2020
Gigi Goode, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Hannah Ann Sluss, The Bachelor
Jaida Essence Hall, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Samantha Diaz (Just Sam), American Idol
Madison Prewett, The Bachelor
Kandi Burruss, The Masked Singer
Rob Gronkowski, The Masked Singer
Sammie Cimarelli, The Circle
Estrella de reality show de 2020
Antoni Porowski, Queer Eye
Darcey & Stacey Silva, Darcey & Stacey
Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
Kandi Burruss, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Kim Kardashian West, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Khloe Kardashian, Keeping Up With the Kardashians
Lisa Rinna, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Porsha Williams, The Real Housewives of Atlanta
Programa digno de maratón de 2020
Cheer
Love Is Blind
Never Have I Ever
Normal People
Outer Banks
Ozark
Schitt’s Creek
Tiger King
Programa SCI-FI/Fantasía de 2020
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow
Legacies
Locke & Key
Supergirl
Supernatural
Wynonna Earp
The Flash
The Umbrella Academy.