Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2019

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.- "Vice" una película biográfica sobre el ex vicepresidente estadounidense Dick Cheney y protagonizada por Christian Bale, consiguió este jueves la mayor cantidad de nominaciones a los Globos de Oro, que inauguran la temporada de premios en Hollywood.
Los Globos, que serán entregados el próximo 6 de enero, forman parte de los premios más codiciados del cine estadounidense y constituyen un indicador de las películas que tienen buenas opciones de ganar un Óscar.
Aquí la lista:
—Mejor película de drama:
"Black Panther"
"BlacKkKlansman"
"Bohemian Rhapsody"
"If Beale Street Could Talk"
"A Star Is Born"
—Mejor película musical o de comedia:
"Crazy Rich Asians"
"The Favourite"
"Green Book"
"Mary Poppins Returns"
"Vice"
—Mejor director:
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”
Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”
Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”
Adam McKay, “Vice”
—Mejor actriz, drama:
Glenn Close, “The Wife”
Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”
Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”
Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Rosamund Pike, “A Private War”
—Mejor actor, drama:
Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”
Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”
Lucas Hedges, “Bpy Erased”
Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”
John David Washington, ''BlacKkKlansman"
—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia:
Emily Blunt, ''Mary Poppins Returns"
Olivia Colman, ''The Favourite"
Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”
Charlize Theron, “Tully”
Constance Wu, “Crazy Rich Asians”.
—Mejor actor, musical o comedia:
Christian Bale, “Vice”
Lin-Manuel Miranda, ''Mary Poppins Returns"
Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”
Robert Redford, “The Old Man & The Gun”
John C. Reilly, “Stan & Ollie”.
—Mejor actriz de reparto:
Amy Adams, “Vice”
Claire Foy “First Man”
Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”
Emma Stone, “The Favourite”
Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”
—Mejor actor de reparto:
Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”
Timothée Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”
Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”
Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”
Sam Rockwell, “Vice”
—Mejor película en lengua extranjera:
"Capernaum" (Líbano)
"Girl" (Bélgica)
"Never Look Away" (Alemania)
"Roma" (México)
"Shoplifters" (Japón)
—Mejor cinta animada:
"Incredibles 2"
"Isle of Dogs"
"Mirai"
"Ralph Breaks the Internet"
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
TELEVISIÓN
—Mejor serie de drama:
“The Americans”
“Bodyguard”
“Homecoming”
“Killing Eve”
“Pose”
—Mejor actriz, serie de drama:
Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”
Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”
Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”
Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”
Keri Russell, “The Americans”
—Mejor actor, serie de drama:
Jason Bateman, “Ozark”
Stephan James, “Homecoming”
Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”
Billy Porter, “Pose”
Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”
—Mejor serie de comedia o musical:
"Barry"
"The Good Place"
"Kidding"
"The Kominsky Method”
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical:
Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”
Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”
Allison Brie, “Glow”
Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”
Debra Messing, “Will and Grace”
—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical:
Sacha Baron Cohen, “Who Is America”
Jim Carrey, “Kidding”
Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”
Donald Glover, “Atlanta”
Bill Hader, “Barry”.
—Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV:
"The Alienist"
"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
"Escape at Dannemora"
"Sharp Objects"
"A Very English Scandal"