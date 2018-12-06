Lista de nominados a los Globos de Oro 2019

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.- "Vice" una película biográfica sobre el ex vicepresidente estadounidense Dick Cheney y protagonizada por Christian Bale, consiguió este jueves la mayor cantidad de nominaciones a los Globos de Oro, que inauguran la temporada de premios en Hollywood.



Los Globos, que serán entregados el próximo 6 de enero, forman parte de los premios más codiciados del cine estadounidense y constituyen un indicador de las películas que tienen buenas opciones de ganar un Óscar.



Aquí la lista:



—Mejor película de drama:

"Black Panther"

"BlacKkKlansman"

"Bohemian Rhapsody"

"If Beale Street Could Talk"

"A Star Is Born"



—Mejor película musical o de comedia:

"Crazy Rich Asians"

"The Favourite"

"Green Book"

"Mary Poppins Returns"

"Vice"



—Mejor director:

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Alfonso Cuarón, “Roma”

Peter Farrelly, “Green Book”

Spike Lee, “BlacKkKlansman”

Adam McKay, “Vice”



—Mejor actriz, drama:

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Lady Gaga, “A Star Is Born”

Nicole Kidman, “Destroyer”

Melissa McCarthy, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Rosamund Pike, “A Private War”



—Mejor actor, drama:

Bradley Cooper, “A Star Is Born”

Willem Dafoe, “At Eternity’s Gate”

Lucas Hedges, “Bpy Erased”

Rami Malek, “Bohemian Rhapsody”

John David Washington, ''BlacKkKlansman"



—Mejor actriz, musical o comedia:

Emily Blunt, ''Mary Poppins Returns"

Olivia Colman, ''The Favourite"

Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”

Charlize Theron, “Tully”

Constance Wu, “Crazy Rich Asians”.



—Mejor actor, musical o comedia:

Christian Bale, “Vice”

Lin-Manuel Miranda, ''Mary Poppins Returns"

Viggo Mortensen, “Green Book”

Robert Redford, “The Old Man & The Gun”

John C. Reilly, “Stan & Ollie”.



—Mejor actriz de reparto:

Amy Adams, “Vice”

Claire Foy “First Man”

Regina King, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Emma Stone, “The Favourite”

Rachel Weisz, “The Favourite”



—Mejor actor de reparto:

Mahershala Ali, “Green Book”

Timothée Chalamet, “Beautiful Boy”

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Sam Rockwell, “Vice”



—Mejor película en lengua extranjera:

"Capernaum" (Líbano)

"Girl" (Bélgica)

"Never Look Away" (Alemania)

"Roma" (México)

"Shoplifters" (Japón)



—Mejor cinta animada:

"Incredibles 2"

"Isle of Dogs"

"Mirai"

"Ralph Breaks the Internet"

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"



TELEVISIÓN



—Mejor serie de drama:

“The Americans”

“Bodyguard”

“Homecoming”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”



—Mejor actriz, serie de drama:

Caitriona Balfe, “Outlander”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Sandra Oh, “Killing Eve”

Julia Roberts, “Homecoming”

Keri Russell, “The Americans”



—Mejor actor, serie de drama:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Stephan James, “Homecoming”

Richard Madden, “Bodyguard”

Billy Porter, “Pose”

Matthew Rhys, “The Americans”



—Mejor serie de comedia o musical:

"Barry"

"The Good Place"

"Kidding"

"The Kominsky Method”

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"



—Mejor actriz, serie de comedia o musical:

Kristen Bell, “The Good Place”

Candice Bergen, “Murphy Brown”

Allison Brie, “Glow”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Debra Messing, “Will and Grace”



—Mejor actor, serie de comedia o musical:

Sacha Baron Cohen, “Who Is America”

Jim Carrey, “Kidding”

Michael Douglas, “The Kominsky Method”

Donald Glover, “Atlanta”

Bill Hader, “Barry”.



—Mejor serie limitada o película hecha para TV:

"The Alienist"

"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"

"Escape at Dannemora"

"Sharp Objects"

"A Very English Scandal"