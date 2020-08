EEUU levanta advertencia de evitar viajar al extranjero por covid-19

A security officer (L) walks past empty check-in counters at the airport in Manila on August 4, 2020, after all domestic flights were cancelled following new restrictions to combat the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. - More than 27 million people -- a quarter of the Philippine population -- were give 24-hours notice of the new restrictions that have shuttered many businesses, halted public transport and grounded flights in the capital and four surrounding provinces as the government battles to rein in the virus. (Photo by Ted ALJIBE / AFP)