Golden Globe 2022: Conoce quiénes son los nominados

LOS ÁNGELES, ESTADOS UNIDOS.-Este lunes salió la lista de los nominados en los Golden Globe 2022 y hay algunas sorpresas.



La ceremonia de la 79 entrega de los premios se realizará el próximo 9 de enero de 2022.



Esta es la lista completa de los nominados:

Cine

Mejor película musical o comedia

Cyrano



Don't Look Up



Licorice Pizza



tick, tick...BOOM!



West Side Story (2021)

Mejor película de drama

Belfast



CODA



Dune



King Richard



The Power of the Dog

Mejor película extranjera

Compartment No. 6 (Alemania, Rusia y Finlandia)



Drive My Car (Japón)



The Hand of God (Italia)



A Hero (Irán y Francia)



Parallel Mothers (España)

Mejor guión para película

Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza



Kenneth Branagh - Belfast



Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog



Adam McKay - Don't Look Up



Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos

Mejor Canción Original - Película

King Richard - "Be Alive"



Encanto - "Dos Oruguitas"



Belfast - "Down to Joy"



Respect - "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)"



No Time To Die - "No Time To Die"

Mejor actor de reparto en una película

Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar



Jamie Dornan - Belfast



Ciarán Hinds - Belfast



Troy Kotsur - CODA



Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog

Mejor actriz de reparto en una película

Caitriona Balfe - Belfast



Ariana DeBose - West Side Story (2021)



Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog



Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard



Ruth Negga - Passing

Mejor película animada

Encanto



Flee



Luca



My Sunny Maad



Raya and The Last Dragon

Mejor actor en una película de drama

Mahershala Ali - Swan Song



Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos



Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog



Will Smith - King Richard



Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mejor actriz en una película de drama

Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye



Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter



Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos



Lady Gaga - House of Gucci



Kristen Stewart - Spencer

Mejor actriz en una película de musical o comedia

Marion Cotillard - Annette



Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza



Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up



Emma Stone - Cruella



Rachel Zegler - West Side Story (2021)

Mejor actor en una película de musical o comedia

Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up



Peter Dinklage - Cyrano



Andrew Garfield - tick, tick...BOOM!



Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza



Anthony Ramos - In the Heights

Mejor director

Kenneth Branagh - Belfast



Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog



Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter



Steven Spielberg - West Side Story (2021)



Denis Villeneuve - Dune

Mejor banda sonora original

Alexandre Desplat - The French Dispatch



Germaine Franco - Encanto



Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog



Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers



Hans Zimmer - Dune

Televisión

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia

Anthony Anderson - Black-ish



Nicholas Hoult - The Great



Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building



Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building



Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia

Hannah Einbinder - Hacks



Elle Fanning - The Great



Issa Rae - Insecure



Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish



Jean Smart - Hacks

Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - Drama

Brian Cox - Succession



Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game



Billy Porter - Pose



Jeremy Strong - Succession



Omar Sy- Lupin

Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama

Uzo Aduba - In Treatment



Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show



Christine Baranski - The Good Fight



Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale



Michaela Jaé Rodriguez - Pose

Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión

Paul Bettany - Wandavision



Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage-TV



Michael Keaton - Dopesick



Ewan McGregor - Halston



Tahar Rahim - The Serpent

Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión

Jessica Chastain - Scenes from a Marriage-TV



Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha



Elizabeth Olsen - Wandavision



Margaret Qualley - Maid



Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown

Mejor serie dramática de televisión

Lupin



The Morning Show



Pose



Squid Game



Succession

Mejor película para televisión

Dopesick



Impeachment: American Crime Story



Maid



Mare of Easttown



The Underground Railroad

Mejor actriz de reparto para televisión

Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus



Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick



Andie MacDowell - Maid



Sarah Snook - Succession



Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso

Mejor actor de reparto para televisión

Billy Crudup - The Morning Show



Kieran Culkin - Succession



Mark Duplass - The Morning Show



Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso



O Yeong-su - Squid Game

Mejor serie de televisión: musical o comedia

The Great



Hacks



Only Murders in the Building



Reservation Dogs



Ted Lasso