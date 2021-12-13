Golden Globe 2022: Conoce quiénes son los nominados

LOS ÁNGELES, ESTADOS UNIDOS.-Este lunes salió la lista de los nominados en los Golden Globe 2022 y hay algunas sorpresas.
La ceremonia de la 79 entrega de los premios se realizará el próximo 9 de enero de 2022.
Esta es la lista completa de los nominados:
Cine
Mejor película musical o comedia
Cyrano
Don't Look Up
Licorice Pizza
tick, tick...BOOM!
West Side Story (2021)
Mejor película de drama
Belfast
CODA
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Mejor película extranjera
Compartment No. 6 (Alemania, Rusia y Finlandia)
Drive My Car (Japón)
The Hand of God (Italia)
A Hero (Irán y Francia)
Parallel Mothers (España)
Mejor guión para película
Paul Thomas Anderson - Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Adam McKay - Don't Look Up
Aaron Sorkin - Being the Ricardos
Mejor Canción Original - Película
King Richard - "Be Alive"
Encanto - "Dos Oruguitas"
Belfast - "Down to Joy"
Respect - "Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)"
No Time To Die - "No Time To Die"
Mejor actor de reparto en una película
Ben Affleck - The Tender Bar
Jamie Dornan - Belfast
Ciarán Hinds - Belfast
Troy Kotsur - CODA
Kodi Smit-McPhee - The Power of the Dog
Mejor actriz de reparto en una película
Caitriona Balfe - Belfast
Ariana DeBose - West Side Story (2021)
Kirsten Dunst - The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis - King Richard
Ruth Negga - Passing
Mejor película animada
Encanto
Flee
Luca
My Sunny Maad
Raya and The Last Dragon
Mejor actor en una película de drama
Mahershala Ali - Swan Song
Javier Bardem - Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch - The Power of the Dog
Will Smith - King Richard
Denzel Washington - The Tragedy of Macbeth
Mejor actriz en una película de drama
Jessica Chastain - The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman - The Lost Daughter
Nicole Kidman - Being the Ricardos
Lady Gaga - House of Gucci
Kristen Stewart - Spencer
Mejor actriz en una película de musical o comedia
Marion Cotillard - Annette
Alana Haim - Licorice Pizza
Jennifer Lawrence - Don't Look Up
Emma Stone - Cruella
Rachel Zegler - West Side Story (2021)
Mejor actor en una película de musical o comedia
Leonardo DiCaprio - Don't Look Up
Peter Dinklage - Cyrano
Andrew Garfield - tick, tick...BOOM!
Cooper Hoffman - Licorice Pizza
Anthony Ramos - In the Heights
Mejor director
Kenneth Branagh - Belfast
Jane Campion - The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal - The Lost Daughter
Steven Spielberg - West Side Story (2021)
Denis Villeneuve - Dune
Mejor banda sonora original
Alexandre Desplat - The French Dispatch
Germaine Franco - Encanto
Jonny Greenwood - The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias - Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer - Dune
Televisión
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia
Anthony Anderson - Black-ish
Nicholas Hoult - The Great
Steve Martin - Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short - Only Murders in the Building
Jason Sudeikis - Ted Lasso
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión: musical o comedia
Hannah Einbinder - Hacks
Elle Fanning - The Great
Issa Rae - Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross - Black-ish
Jean Smart - Hacks
Mejor actor en una serie de televisión - Drama
Brian Cox - Succession
Lee Jung-jae - Squid Game
Billy Porter - Pose
Jeremy Strong - Succession
Omar Sy- Lupin
Mejor actriz en una serie de televisión - Drama
Uzo Aduba - In Treatment
Jennifer Aniston - The Morning Show
Christine Baranski - The Good Fight
Elisabeth Moss - The Handmaid's Tale
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez - Pose
Mejor actor en una miniserie o película para televisión
Paul Bettany - Wandavision
Oscar Isaac - Scenes from a Marriage-TV
Michael Keaton - Dopesick
Ewan McGregor - Halston
Tahar Rahim - The Serpent
Mejor actriz en una miniserie o película para televisión
Jessica Chastain - Scenes from a Marriage-TV
Cynthia Erivo - Genius: Aretha
Elizabeth Olsen - Wandavision
Margaret Qualley - Maid
Kate Winslet - Mare of Easttown
Mejor serie dramática de televisión
Lupin
The Morning Show
Pose
Squid Game
Succession
Mejor película para televisión
Dopesick
Impeachment: American Crime Story
Maid
Mare of Easttown
The Underground Railroad
Mejor actriz de reparto para televisión
Jennifer Coolidge - The White Lotus
Kaitlyn Dever - Dopesick
Andie MacDowell - Maid
Sarah Snook - Succession
Hannah Waddingham - Ted Lasso
Mejor actor de reparto para televisión
Billy Crudup - The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin - Succession
Mark Duplass - The Morning Show
Brett Goldstein - Ted Lasso
O Yeong-su - Squid Game
Mejor serie de televisión: musical o comedia
The Great
Hacks
Only Murders in the Building
Reservation Dogs
Ted Lasso