Osaka se corona en el US Open ante Serena Williams en final polémica

Serena Williams of the United States argues with referee Brian Earley during her Women's Singles finals match against Naomi Osaka of Japan at the 2018 US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York on September 8, 2018. - Osaka, 20, triumphed 6-2, 6-4 in the match marred by Williams's second set outburst, the American enraged by umpire Carlos Ramos's warning for receiving coaching from her box. She tearfully accused him of being a 'thief' and demanded an apology from the official. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)