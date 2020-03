Moteles para cuarentenas por coronavirus provocan temor en EEUU

The Kent quarantine motel is pictured in Kent, Washington state on March 9, 2020. - A scheme to set up 'quarantine motels' in the US coronavirus epicenter of Washington state has infuriated local residents who fear they will be exposed to a high risk of infection.

More than half of all US novel coronavirus deaths so far have struck in King County. The region encompassing the city of Seattle has suffered 43 fatalities. (Photo by Michelle WALLARD MARTIN / AFP)