Reportan tiroteo en un supermercado Kings Soopers en Colorado

Crime scene tape closes off access to the King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado on March 22, 2021 after reports of an active shooter. - Police swarmed a grocery store in the western US state of Colorado on March 22, 2021, following reports of an active shooter and multiple casualties, law enforcement and eyewitnesses said, with at least one man detained. No details of casualties have been confirmed, but Colorado governor Jared Polis and Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver each referred to the incident as a 'tragedy' in statements on Twitter. (Photo by Jason Connolly / AFP)