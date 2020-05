Españoles salen a pasear y hacer deporte tras estricto confinamiento

People exercise along an esplanade in Barcelona, early on May 2, 2020, during the hours allowed by the government to exercise, for the first time since the beginning of a national lockdown to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 disease. - All Spaniards are again allowed to leave their homes since today to walk or play sports after 48 days of very strict confinement to curb the coronavirus pandemic. After allowing children under 14 to go out since April 26, the government has again eased the conditions of the confinement imposed on March 14, which was one of the strictest in the world. (Photo by PAU BARRENA / AFP)