Hondureña aislada en China por el coronavirus

Chinese paramilitary police officers wearing protective gears transfer pails of disinfectant in Yunmeng county, outside Xiaogan City in China's central Hubei province on February 12, 2020. - The death toll from China's COVID-19 coronavirus epidemic climbed past 1,100 on February 12 but the number of new cases fell for a second straight day, as the World Health Organization urged global unity to combat the 'grave threat'. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT