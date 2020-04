Más de 500 muertos en un día por coronavirus en el Reino Unido

A medical professional in PPE, including gloves, eye protection and a face mask as a precautionary measure against Covid-19, carries a tank as a patient is taken from an ambulance into St Thomas' Hospital in north London, on April 1, 2020, as life in Britain continues during the nationwide lockdown to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic. - Britain reported 563 daily coronavirus deaths on Wednesday, the first time the national toll has exceeded 500, bringing the total fatalities to 2,352, according to official figures. 'As of 5pm (1600 GMT) on 31 March, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 2,352 have sadly died,' the health ministry said on its official Twitter page. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP)