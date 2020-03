Buque hospital militar llega a Nueva York para ayudar en la pandemia

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 30: The USNS Comfort hospital ship pulls in to Pier 90 on the Hudson RIver on March 30, 2020 in New York City. The Comfort, a floating hospital in the form of a Navy ship, is equipped to take in patients within 24 hours but will not be treating people with COVID-19. The ship's 1,000 beds and 12 operation rooms will help ease the pressure on New York hospitals, many of which are now overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients. Stephanie Keith/Getty Images/AFP



