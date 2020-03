EEUU insta a sus ciudadanos a no viajar al extranjero y a regresar si pueden

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 19: A single Southwest Airlines jet is shown parked at a gate at McCarran International Airport as the coronavirus continues to spread across the United States on March 19, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. On Tuesday, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak announced a statewide closure of all nonessential businesses, including all hotel-casinos on the Las Vegas Strip, for at least 30 days to help combat the spread of the virus. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus (COVID-19) a global pandemic on March 11th. Ethan Miller/Getty Images/AFP



== FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY ==