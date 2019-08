El tifón Lekima deja 32 muertos y un millón de evacuados

Rescuers look for survivors in the rubble of damaged buildings after a landslide caused by torrential rain from Typhoon Lekima, at Yongjia, in Wenzhou, in China's eastern Zhejiang province on August 10, 2019. - At least 18 people were killed and 14 others missing as Typhoon Lekima lashed eastern China on August 10, downing thousands of trees and forcing more than a million people from their homes. (Photo by STR / AFP) / China OUT