Tormenta tropical Barry azota a Luisiana y millones se preparan para inundaciones  

MANDEVILLE, LOUISIANA - JULY 13: People walk through floodwater along the shore of Lake Pontchartrain after it topped the flood wall in the wake of Hurricane Barry on July 13, 2019 in Mandeville, Louisiana. The storm, which made landfall this morning as a category one hurricane near Morgan City, caused far less damage and flooding than had been predicted. Flash flood watches were issued throughout much of Louisiana and as far east as the Florida panhandle as the storm was expected to dump more than a foot of rain in many areas and up to 25 inches in some isolated locations. Many areas are now expected to get less than half of the original projections. Scott Olson/Getty Images/AFP



