La foto del arma con el nombre “Juan Orlando H” no fue presentada en su juicio

La imagen sí fue parte de las pruebas contra “Tony” Hernández, en su juicio por narcotráfico en Nueva York, Estados Unidos, en 2019

mié 6 de marzo de 2024 a las 19:11

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.- Circula en Facebook y X (antiguo Twitter) una imagen que muestra una arma de fuego negra con el nombre “Juan Orlando H” y con el cargo “presidente de la República” y, según la descripción, supuestamente fue presentada en el juicio del expresidente celebrado en Nueva York, Estados Unidos.

Pero es falso. Hasta el día 12 del juicio (6 de marzo de 2023) del expresidente Juan Orlando Hernández no se presentó la fotografía del arma. La imagen sí fue utilizada por la Fiscalía de Nueva York en el proceso legal por narcotráfico de Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, hermano de JOH, en 2019.

Además, uno de los periodistas de EL HERALDO, que está cubriendo el juicio de JOH, conocido así por las iniciales de su nombre, dijo que la fotografía del arma no formó parte de la evidencia que mostró la Fiscalía contra el expresidente.

“#JuicioJOH: Estas son las pruebas que la Fiscalía de Estados Unidos está presentando en estos momentos al Juez Kevin Castel y al jurado, en contra de Juan Orlando Hernández. ”, dice la descripción de una publicación de X que ha sido visualizada más de 20,400 veces desde el 4 de marzo de 2024.

El juicio del expresidente Juan Orlando Hernández terminó el miércoles 6 de marzo con la presentación de pruebas de la Fiscalía, los testigos de la defensa y con los argumentos finales de ambas partes.

El juez Kevin Castel, quien preside el caso, convocó a las 8:00 de la mañana (hora de Honduras) al jurado para dar las instrucciones sobre la deliberación.

Extraditado a Nueva York en abril de 2022, el exmandatario de 55 años está acusado de participar y proteger a una red que envió más de 500 toneladas de cocaína a Estados Unidos entre 2004 y 2022.

A cambio, recibió “millones de dólares” de los cárteles de la droga, entre ellos del narcotraficante mexicano Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, condenado a cadena perpetua en Estados Unidos, según la fiscalía neoyorquina.

De ser hallado culpable de los tres cargos que le imputa la Fiscalía (narcotráfico, tráfico y posesión de armas) podría ser condenado a cadena perpetua, como su hermano “Tony” Hernández.

Origen de la imagen del arma

Una búsqueda en Google con las palabras claves “Foto + arma + Juan Orlando Hernández” arrojó como resultado reportes de prensa (1, 2) de EL HERALDO, publicados entre el 8 y 18 de octubre de 2019.

Una de las piezas periodísticas, titulada “Fiscalía presenta fotos de un arma con el nombre de Juan Orlando Hernández” indica que “en las imágenes (...) es un subfusil de color negro. En el mismo se ve grabado, con letras blancas, la leyenda ‘Juan Orlando Hernández, presidente de la República de Honduras’”.

Y sigue: “Hoy se realizó el quinto día de juicio contra el hermano del presidente de Honduras. Nuevamente Amílcar Alexander Ardón testificó ante el juez y el jurado, a quien le aseguró que Juan Orlando Hernández le pidió miles de dólares para que apoyase su campaña de reelección a la presidencia en 2017”.

La nota explica que se trataba de un subfusil negro y que se trataba de una CZ Escorpión EVO 3 S1, fabricada en República Checa, que fue presentada durante el quinto dia de juicio de “Tony” Hernández, por la Físcalia de Nueva York.

En otra nota, EL HERALDO, el 18 de octubre de 2019, informó que el expresidente JOH reaccionó (en X) sobre la imagen del arma que tenía su nombre. Según la entrada, argumentó que no era el único presidente que tenía un arma con su nombre.

Además, el JOH dijo en una comparecencia, el 17 de octubre, que “encontraron una foto de un arma con mi nombre y el narcotraficante y asesino confeso Ardón juró que vio el arma en la mano de mi hermano en el año 2013, primero, el arma entró al país hasta dos años después, el 19 de diciembre del año 2015 y segundo, desde ese momento se encuentra en custodia en Guardia de Honor Presidencial”, según EL HERALDO.

Las armas en juicio de JOH

Una búsqueda en Google con las palabras claves “Armas + juicio + JOH” llevó a reportes periodísticos (1, 2) que informaron acerca de las armas que el juez Kevin Castel autorizó que fueran presentadas durante el juicio de Juan Orlando Hernández, el 4 de marzo de 2024.

EL HERALDO, en su nota titulada “Juez autoriza mostrar armas durante juicio de Juan Orlando Hernández”, detalló que el M-16, el AK-47, el M-60 y el RPG fueran exhibidas “una por una”.

Para la explicación de las armas, la Fiscalía del Sur de Nueva York llevó como testigo a John Miller, un oficial del Control de Armas de Fuego de la División de Tecnología de Armas de Fuego y Municiones de la (ATF, por sus siglas en inglés).

Las armas mostradas en el juicio, el 4 de marzo de 2024, son de carácter demostrativo para que el jurado pudiera conocer cómo funcionan.

Además, uno de los periodistas de EL HERALDO, que está cubriendo el juicio de JOH, conocido así por las iniciales de su nombre, dijo que la fotografía del arma no formó parte de la evidencia que mostró la Fiscalía contra el expresidente.

En conclusión, es falso que la imagen del arma que circula en Facebook y X, con el nombre del expresidente Juan Orlando Hernández, fue presentada en su juicio, sino que fue mostrada en octubre de 2019, en el proceso de su hermano “Tony” Hernández.

Esta verificación forma parte del especial que lanzó EL HERALDO, el 29 de enero de 2024, sobre el proceso que vive el expresidente Juan Orlando Hernández (2014-2022) en Estados Unidos, en donde es juzgado por supuesto narcotráfico desde el 20 de febrero.

Las piezas de EL HERALDO Plus Factual, durante la vigencia del especial, tendrán como imagen principal un diseño con estilo de carboncillo para unificar la estética de toda la presentación.

Fuentes

Búsqueda de palabras claves en Google
Reportes de EL HERALDO (1, 2, 3, 4)
Periodista de EL HERALDO que cubre el juicio

