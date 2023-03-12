Entretenimiento

Oscars 2023: los peor vestidos de la entrega de premios

    Estos famosos fallaron al elegir sus atuendos para la 95 ceremonia de los premios de La Academia. Conoce quiénes son los peor vestidos de los Premios Oscar 2023.

     Fotos: AFP 12/03/2023 - 16:21
    US actress Hong Chau attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

     Foto: AFP
    US costume designer Ruth E. Carter attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

     Foto: AFP
    US actress and writer Marlee Matlin attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

     Foto: AFP
    US actress Tia Carrere attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

     Foto: AFP
    Russian economist Yulia Navalnaya (L) and actress Odessa Rae attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 12, 2023. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

     Foto: AFP
    La presidenta de La Academia Janet Yang.

     Foto: AFP
    Troy Kotsur y su esposa Deanne Bray.

     Foto: AFP
    Anne Alvergue y Beth Levison.

     Foto: AFP
    Ashley Graham.

     Foto: AFP
    Santiago Mitre y Dolores Fonzi.

     Foto: AFP
    Sandra Drzymalska.

     Foto: AFP
    Florencia Martin.

     Foto: AFP
    Lilly Singh.

     Foto: AFP
    Nazanin Boniadi y su acompañante.

     Foto: AFP
    Sigourney Weaver.

     Foto: AFP
    Zoe Saldana y su esposo Marco Perego Saldana.

     Foto: AFP
    Florence Pugh.

     Foto: AFP
