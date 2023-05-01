Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

Son los Oscar de la costa este. El Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) de Nueva York despliega este lunes la alfombra roja para recibir a la élite de la moda, el cine, la política y el deporte en el acontecimiento social más importante del año y celebrar la alta costura. Así desfiló en la gala Alton Mason.
La rapera Doja Cat lució un vestido con cola vaporosa.
German singer-songwriter Kim Petras arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
La modelo Charlotte Casiraghi, la actriz Kristen Stewart, la directora estadounidense Sofia Coppola y la actriz francesa Marion Cotillard en la Met Gala.
US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
US actress Glenn Close arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)
La actriz británica Lily Collins hizo un homenaje al diseñador Karl Lagerfeld en la Met Gala con su nombre bordado en la cola de su vestido.
Elle Fanning lució un vestido inspirado en el ajuar de una novia, con encaje blanco y su ramo de flores.
Maluma.
Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs.
Miranda Kerr.
Así lució Lily Aldridge.
Con un enorme lazo al hombre así llegó a la MET Gala Allison Williams
Janelle Monáe impactó a todos con su atuendo inspirado en una pantalla de lámpara.
Janelle Monáe ya con abrigo.
Los esposos Marc Jacobs and Paris Hilton en negro.
Kylie Jenner lució un sexy y asimétrico vestido rojo.
El tenista Roger Federer.
Bella Ramsey.