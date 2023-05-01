Entretenimiento

Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

  • Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

    Son los Oscar de la costa este. El Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) de Nueva York despliega este lunes la alfombra roja para recibir a la élite de la moda, el cine, la política y el deporte en el acontecimiento social más importante del año y celebrar la alta costura. Así desfiló en la gala Alton Mason.

     Fotos: AFP. 01/05/2023 - 18:44
    1 / 19
  • Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

    La rapera Doja Cat lució un vestido con cola vaporosa.

     01/05/2023 - 18:44
    2 / 19
  • Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

    German singer-songwriter Kim Petras arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

     ANGELA WEISS / AFP 01/05/2023 - 18:44
    3 / 19
  • Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

    La modelo Charlotte Casiraghi, la actriz Kristen Stewart, la directora estadounidense Sofia Coppola y la actriz francesa Marion Cotillard en la Met Gala.

     ANGELA WEISS / AFP 01/05/2023 - 18:44
    4 / 19
  • Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

    US singer-songwriter Billie Eilish arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

     ANGELA WEISS / AFP 01/05/2023 - 18:44
    5 / 19
  • Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

    US actress Glenn Close arrives for the 2023 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2023, in New York. - The Gala raises money for the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. The Gala's 2023 theme is “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.” (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP)

     ANGELA WEISS / AFP 01/05/2023 - 18:44
    6 / 19
  • Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

    La actriz británica Lily Collins hizo un homenaje al diseñador Karl Lagerfeld en la Met Gala con su nombre bordado en la cola de su vestido.

     ANGELA WEISS / AFP 01/05/2023 - 18:44
    7 / 19
  • Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

    Elle Fanning lució un vestido inspirado en el ajuar de una novia, con encaje blanco y su ramo de flores.

     01/05/2023 - 18:44
    8 / 19
  • Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

    Maluma.

     01/05/2023 - 18:44
    9 / 19
  • Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

    Sean ‘Diddy‘ Combs.

     01/05/2023 - 18:44
    10 / 19
  • Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

    Miranda Kerr.

     01/05/2023 - 18:44
    11 / 19
  • Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

    Así lució Lily Aldridge.

     01/05/2023 - 18:44
    12 / 19
  • Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

    Con un enorme lazo al hombre así llegó a la MET Gala Allison Williams

    01/05/2023 - 18:44
    13 / 19
  • Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

    Janelle Monáe impactó a todos con su atuendo inspirado en una pantalla de lámpara.

    01/05/2023 - 18:44
    14 / 19
  • Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

    Janelle Monáe ya con abrigo.

     01/05/2023 - 18:44
    15 / 19
  • Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

    Los esposos Marc Jacobs and Paris Hilton en negro.

     01/05/2023 - 18:44
    16 / 19
  • Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

    Kylie Jenner lució un sexy y asimétrico vestido rojo.

     01/05/2023 - 18:44
    17 / 19
  • Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

    El tenista Roger Federer.

     01/05/2023 - 18:44
    18 / 19
  • Los extravagantes looks de la Gala del MET en honor a Karl Lagerfeld

    Bella Ramsey.

     01/05/2023 - 18:44
    19 / 19
ElHeraldo Fotogalerías
LO MÁS RECIENTE DEPORTES ENTRETENIMIENTO