Manchester City gana Copa FA y arrasa con todos los trofeos en Inglaterra

Manchester City's Belgian captain Vincent Kompany (C) lifts the winner's trophy as the players celebrate victory after the English FA Cup final football match between Manchester City and Watford at Wembley Stadium in London, on May 18, 2019. - Manchester City beat Watford 6-0 at Wembley to claim the FA Cup. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) / NOT FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING USE / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE