Avión aborta aterrizaje para evitar chocar con otra nave en Ciudad de México

#VIDEO | Last night, two Volaris aircraft nearly collided with each other at Benito Juarez Mexico City International Airport.



Read our report at AviationSource!https://t.co/Wx6NCouti1



Video credit: Unconfirmed at time of post.#Volaris #MexicoCity #NearMiss #AvGeek pic.twitter.com/dQVEM78h8r