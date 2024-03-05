Llaman a un tercer testigo de la defensa de Juan Orlando Hernández

<b>NUEVA YORK, ESTADOS UNIDOS.-</b>El <b>tercer</b> <b>testigo </b>en el<b><a rel="noopener noreferrer" href="https://www.elheraldo.hn/juicio-joh/noticias-juicio-juan-orlando-hernandez/en-vivo-noticias-ultimos-testigos-defensa-dia-11-expresidente-honduras-narcotrafico-GL17941711" target="_blank"> juicio de Juan Orlando Hernández </a></b>se trata del general de brigada Willy Joel Oseguera Rodas.El general se convierte en el tercer miembro del Ejército de Honduras en testificar a favor del expresidente hondureño.Renato Stabile, abogado del expresidente, inició el interrogatorio pidiéndole al general que contara cómo fue su formación militar.“Tuve la oportunidad de asistir a West Point, durante 15 días. Luego fui teniente, capitán y fui a Irak. Fui comandante del Ejército durante 45 días”, contó el general Oseguera.