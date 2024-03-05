  • Llaman a un tercer testigo de la defensa de Juan Orlando Hernández

    El general de brigada Willy Joel Oseguera Rodas.

     Foto: Cortesía
Llaman a un tercer testigo de la defensa de Juan Orlando Hernández

El general de brigada Willy Joel Oseguera Rodas se convierte en el tercer miembro del Ejército en testificar a favor del expresidente hondureño

mar 5 de marzo de 2024 a las 9:50

NUEVA YORK, ESTADOS UNIDOS.-El tercer testigo en el juicio de Juan Orlando Hernández se trata del general de brigada Willy Joel Oseguera Rodas.

El general se convierte en el tercer miembro del Ejército de Honduras en testificar a favor del expresidente hondureño.

Renato Stabile, abogado del expresidente, inició el interrogatorio pidiéndole al general que contara cómo fue su formación militar.

“Tuve la oportunidad de asistir a West Point, durante 15 días. Luego fui teniente, capitán y fui a Irak. Fui comandante del Ejército durante 45 días”, contó el general Oseguera.

Generales que testificaron en juicio de JOH responderán ante la justicia militar

Las Fuerzas Armadas de Honduras (FFAA) informaron el lunes 4 de marzo que los dos generales que viajaron a Nueva York, para testificar en el juicio, no pidieron permiso para hacerlo y por lo tanto deberán enfrentar la justicia militar.

Según detallaron en un comunicado, se trata de los generales de brigada, Willy Joel Oseguera Rodas y Tulio Armando Romero Palacios.

“Los oficiales antes descritos, al estar en la condición de activos, no realizaron el procedimiento para salir del país que establecen las Leyes y Reglamentos Militares y su actuar desde todo punto de vista, en el ámbito militar es ilegal”.

Agregaron que “la acción ejecutada por los dos oficiales en mención, desde el punto de vista del Fuero Militar es ilegal, en consecuencia, dicha información será trasladada a los Juzgados de Primera Instancia Militar, para que sea en ese ámbito jurisdiccional, donde se determine aplicar lo que corresponde en ley”.

“Las declaraciones que emitan los citados oficiales en cualquier instancia internacional son de responsabilidad estrictamente personal, por lo tanto NO representan la posición de las Fuerzas Armadas”, aseguraron.

