Aseguran que boda de influencer, Chiara Ferragni, superó la de Meghan y el príncipe Harry

View this post on Instagram

Congratulations to @ChiaraFerragni and @Fedez! With the young couple having just said ‘I do’ in front of their family and friends in a touching ceremony in Noto, Sicily, we are proud to unveil the gorgeous haute couture wedding dress specially designed for this occasion by #MariaGraziaChiuri. As a businesswoman, mother, and empowering role model for today’s young women, her exquisite gown fuses Italian craft inspiration with French haute couture for a result that is both definitively contemporary and timeless, as captured here during her fittings in our Paris salons. Stay tuned for more exclusive content! #DiorCouture