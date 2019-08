México estudia denunciar por "terrorismo" a autor de tiroteo en El Paso

A woman lights a candle at a makeshift memorial as she takes part of a candle lit vigil in honor of those who lost their lives or were wounded in a shooting in Dayton, Ohio on August 4, 2019. - The United States mourned Sunday for victims of two mass shootings that killed 29 people in less than 24 hours as debate raged over whether President Donald Trump's rhetoric was partly to blame for surging gun violence. The rampages turned innocent snippets of everyday life into nightmares of bloodshed: 20 people were shot dead while shopping at a crowded Walmart in El Paso, Texas on Saturday morning, and nine more outside a bar in a popular nightlife district in Dayton, Ohio just 13 hours later. (Photo by Megan JELINGER / AFP)