  • Video de “Mel” Zelaya hablando de la extradición circula como si fuera actual

Video de “Mel” Zelaya hablando de la extradición circula como si fuera actual

Las declaraciones del expresidente fueron en 2015, no durante el juicio de Juan Orlando Hernández

jue 7 de marzo de 2024 a las 16:33

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.- Un video en TikTok, que circula como si fuese actual, afirma que el expresidente Manuel “Mel” Zelaya cuestionó la extradición de hondureños a Estados Unidos como un proceso que carece del “derecho a la defensa”.

Pero es engañoso. Aunque “Mel” Zelaya sí cuestionó la extradición porque, según él, falta al debido proceso, no corresponde a señalamientos recientes, sino a 2015, cuando era diputado del Congreso Nacional.

“Apoyamos a nuestro presidente Mel Zelaya para que quiten esa extradición, ya suficiente con JOH!, el pueblo está con ustedes familia Zelaya”, dice la descripción que está sobre el video que ha sido compartido más de 2,600 veces desde el 2 de marzo de 2024.

El contenido comenzó a circular durante el juicio por narcotráfico del exmandatario Juan Orlando Hernández, quien fue extraditado a Nueva York en abril de 2022 por presuntamente participar y proteger a una red que envió más de 500 toneladas de cocaína a Estados Unidos entre 2004 y 2022.

A cambio, recibió “millones de dólares” de los cárteles de la droga, entre ellos del narcotraficante mexicano Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, condenado a cadena perpetua en Estados Unidos, según la fiscalía neoyorquina.

De ser hallado culpable de los tres cargos que le imputa la Fiscalía (narcotráfico, tráfico y posesión de armas) podría ser condenado a cadena perpetua, como su hermano “Tony Hernández”, en 2021.

Después de recibir las instrucciones finales del juez Kevin Castel, los 12 miembros del jurado se retiraron el jueves 7 de marzo para deliberar. Ahora, deberán examinar meticulosamente cada acusación relacionada con narcotráfico y uso de armas, basándose únicamente en las pruebas presentadas durante el juicio, según lo indicó Castel.

El video es antiguo

Con una búsqueda inversa en Google a una captura de pantalla del video se encontró la misma secuencia, titulada “MANUEL ZELAYA ASEGURA QUE HONDURAS NO ES UN PAÍS. ES UN PAISAJE”, publicada en YouTube por el canal Hondured 13, en 2015.

Al buscar en Google con las palabras claves “Mel Zelaya + no + quiere + la + extradición” se encontró un reporte de La Prensa, del 16 de diciembre de 2015, en el que informó que los cuestionamientos a la extradición que hizo “Mel” Zelaya.

“Al habilitar la reforma al artículo 102 constitucional, el Gobierno nacionalista ‘se sentó en los clavos que ellos mismos pusieron’, dijo el expresidente hondureño Manuel Zelaya Rosales al referirse al tema de la extradición y conocer el desarrollo del caso de Rafael Leonardo Callejas, quien se entregó a las autoridades de Estados Unidos, que lo acusan de ocho delitos por la corrupción en la Federación Internacional de Fútbol Asociado, Fifa”, indica la pieza.

En definitiva, el video de “Mel” Zelaya criticando la extradición no es actual, sino de hace unos ochos años atrás.

Esta verificación forma parte del especial que lanzó EL HERALDO, el 29 de enero de 2024, sobre el proceso que vive el expresidente Juan Orlando Hernández (2014-2022) en Estados Unidos, en donde es juzgado por supuesto narcotráfico desde el 20 de febrero.

Las piezas de EL HERALDO Plus Factual, durante la vigencia del especial, tendrán como imagen principal un diseño con estilo de carboncillo para unificar la estética de toda la presentación.

