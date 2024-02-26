  • Video de la marcha en favor de Juan Orlando Hernández no es de 2024, fue en 2019

    Ilustración a esta verificación de EL HERALDO Plus Factual.

     Imagen: EL HERALDO Plus Factual.
Factual

Video de la marcha en favor de Juan Orlando Hernández no es de 2024, fue en 2019

La secuencia corresponde a una movilización de simpatizantes del Partido Nacional en Intibucá, en 2019

lun 26 de febrero de 2024 a las 18:19

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.- Circula en redes sociales, como Facebook y TikTok, un video que muestra a decenas de personas caminando con banderas del Partido Nacional, globos azules y pancartas que dicen “#ADELANTE PRESIDENTE JOH”, mientras gritan “Intibucá está con JOH”.

Según la descripción, es una marcha en favor del expresidente hondureño, Juan Orlando Hernández (JOH), quien está siendo juzgado por narcotráfico en Estados Unidos.

Sin embargo, las imágenes corresponden a una marcha que realizaron simpatizantes del Partido Nacional en agosto de 2019, para respaldar a Juan Orlando Hernández en su segunda administración como presidente de Honduras.

“Juan Orlando Hernández está vivo en Honduras ya lo estamos esperando”, dice una publicación de TikTok que acompaña el video que ha sido visualizado más de 89,100 veces desde el 25 de febrero de 2024.

$!Captura de pantalla a una publicación de TikTok realizada el 26 de febrero de 2024.

Captura de pantalla a una publicación de TikTok realizada el 26 de febrero de 2024.

 (Imagen: TikTok.)

El 20 de febrero de 2024 comenzó con la selección del jurado, el juicio de JOH, acusado de participar en una estructura de corrupción para enviar cocaína a Estados Unidos durante casi dos décadas, en la que habría alianzas entre narcotraficantes, policías, militares y políticos de Honduras.

La defensa del expresidente argumenta que las acusaciones se basan en testimonios de narcotraficantes perseguidos durante su mandato.

Intibucá en 2019

Una búsqueda en Facebook con las palabras claves “Marcha + Intibucá + viva JOH”, condujo una publicación del medio 503 Noticias Internacional TV, que reportó el 9 de agosto de 2019, que simpatizantes del Partido Nacional marcharon en favor de Juan Orlando Hernandez, en las calles de La Esperanza, Intibucá.

La misma pesquisa llevó a una publicación, fechada el 9 de agosto de 2019, del medio Hable como Habla (HCH), que muestra a un reportero entrevistando al diputado nacionalista por el departamento de Intibucá, Nelson Márquez.

“Aquí queda más que claro con quién está el pueblo hondureño. Y hoy el pueblo hondureño le dice a todo el mundo, aquí estamos apoyando a nuestro presidente. Nosotros lo elegimos, los intibucanos votamos y dijimos Juan Orlando Hernández debe ser nuestro presidente y hoy estamos respaldándolo en cada una de las acciones buenas que él está tomando para nuestro país”, se escucha decir a Márquez.

Ambas imágenes coinciden con las que estamos verificando.

En diálogo con el equipo de verificación de EL HERALDO, Nelson Márquez dijo que la marcha sí fue en apoyo a JOH, “pero no es actual”.

Esta verificación forma parte del especial que lanzó EL HERALDO, el 29 de enero de 2024, sobre el proceso que vive el expresidente Juan Orlando Hernández (2014-2022) en Estados Unidos, en donde es juzgado por supuesto narcotráfico desde el 20 de febrero.

Las piezas de EL HERALDO Plus Factual, durante la vigencia del especial, tendrán como imagen principal un diseño con estilo de carboncillo para unificar la estética de toda la presentación.

Fuentes

Búsqueda de palabras claves en Facebook
Video medio 503 Noticias Internacionales TV
Video HCH
Entrevista al diputado Nelson Márquez

Stephany Pineda

Periodista

Una heraldista divulgando en EL HERALDO. Es parte del equipo de Fact-checking. Bucea en las fuentes oficiales y alternativas para tratar y visualizar datos. Su trabajo: hacer fácil lo difícil. Es licenciada en Periodismo por la UNAH.

