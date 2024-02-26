Video de la marcha en favor de Juan Orlando Hernández no es de 2024, fue en 2019

<u><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.facebook.com/search/top/?q=marcha%20Intibuc%C3%A1%20viva%20JOH&amp;__hs=19698.HYP%3Acomet_loggedout_pkg.2.1..0.0&amp;dpr=1&amp;__spin_b=trunk&amp;__spin_t=1701913495&amp;__spin_r=1010255493">Búsqueda de palabras claves en Facebook</a></u><br /><u><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.facebook.com/watch?ref=search&amp;v=482478299206794&amp;external_log_id=592e0434-e011-4cd4-997d-68a7f30c2fbd&amp;q=viva%20jOH%20Intibuc%C3%A1%20marcha">Video medio 503 Noticias Internacionales TV</a></u><br /><u><a rel="nofollow" href="https://www.facebook.com/watch/?ref=search&amp;v=433339577262054&amp;external_log_id=3bd55671-89f9-413c-892e-93d4648a6fd0&amp;q=viva%20JOH%20en%20Intibuc%C3%A1%20marcha&amp;__hs=19698.HYP%3Acomet_loggedout_pkg.2.1..0.0&amp;dpr=1&amp;__spin_b=trunk&amp;__spin_t=1701913495&amp;__spin_r=1010255493">Video HCH</a></u><br />Entrevista al diputado Nelson Márquez