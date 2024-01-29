  • Nada prueba que Kevin Castel abandonó el juicio de JOH y que es infiltrado de la DEA

Nada prueba que Kevin Castel abandonó el juicio de JOH y que es infiltrado de la DEA

Ninguna fuente oficial confirmó la salida de Castel del caso ni que es infiltrado de la agencia estadounidense

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.- Circula en TikTok una publicación que contiene una imagen y un audio que afirma que el juez Kevin Castel abandonó el caso contra el expresidente Juan Orlando Hernández por ser un infiltrado de la Administración de Control de Drogas (DEA, por sus siglas en inglés).

Pero es falso. Nada prueba que Castel, quien preside el caso, haya abandonado el proceso que iniciará con el juicio el 12 de febrero de 2024, ni que es un miembro de la DEA.

Además, EL HERALDO Plus Factual comprobó que Hernández sigue recluido en el Centro Metropolitano de Detenciones de Brooklyn, en Nueva York.

“Atención atención Honduras, noticias noticias del siglo, Juan se despierta de un sueño profundo porque el juez Kevin Castel abandonó el juicio ya que es infiltrado de la DEA, Juanchi viene para Honduras”, se escucha en el audio que dura 18 segundos.

$!Captura de pantalla a una publicación de TikTok realizada el 28 de enero de 2024.

Captura de pantalla a una publicación de TikTok realizada el 28 de enero de 2024.

 (Imagen: TikTok.)

La entrada que estamos verificando ha sido visualizada más de 7,000 desde el 21 de enero de 2024.

En la audiencia del 23 de enero, que es la más reciente, se determinó que el juicio de JOH comenzará el 12 de febrero, en donde también serán juzgados Mauricio Pineda, un expolicía, y Juan Carlos “El Tigre” Bonilla, exdirector de la Policía Nacional de Honduras.

Ni abandonó ni de la DEA

Al buscar en Google con palabras claves no se encontró un resultó en medios de comunicación ni en fuentes oficiales que certifiquen lo que estamos verificando.

La defensa del expresidente Hernández confirmó a EL HERALDO Plus Factual que, hasta la publicación de esta pieza, no recibió ninguna notificación sobre la supuesta salida de Castel del caso.

Asimismo, la esposa de JOH, Ana García, afirmó que tampoco ha recibido información sobre el cambio de juez. “Se trata de una campaña de desinformación”, comentó.

Además, según información de EL HERALDO, Castel no ha tenido vínculos laborales (directos ni indirectos) con la DEA, pese a lo que afirma la publicación de TikTok.

Infiltraciones

La vinculación de la DEA con el caso de JOH, más allá de la investigación, es la acusación que hizo el expresidente ante el juez Castel el 18 de enero.

La persona que me refirió a Raymond Colón (abogado del expresidente), dice que la DEA lo reclutó para infiltrarse en mi defensa”, afirmó el expresidente.

Con una búsqueda en Google con la palabras claves “Colon + infiltrado + DEA” se encontró una entrevista de García a HCH, en la que afirmó que el expresidente se refirió al rabino Jorge Bar Levy como la persona infiltrada de la DEA en su caso.

En todo caso, EL HERALDO Plus Factual comprobó con el número de identificación de prisionero (91441054) en en el sitio web de la Oficina Federal de Prisiones (BOP), que JOH sigue recluido en la cárcel.

Esta verificación forma parte del especial que lanzó EL HERALDO, el 29 de enero de 2024, sobre el proceso que vive el expresidente Juan Orlando Hernández (2014-2022) en Estados Unidos, en donde será juzgado por supuesto narcotráfico el 12 de febrero.

Las piezas de EL HERALDO Plus Factual, durante la vigencia del especial, tendrán como imagen principal un diseño con estilo de carboncillo para unificar la estética de toda la presentación.

