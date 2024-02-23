La Fiscalía no le preguntó a Alexander Ardón quién es el delantero “más amargo” en el juicio de JOH

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.- Circula en X (antiguo Twitter) una publicación que afirma que la Fiscalía (AUSA) le preguntó a Alexander Ardón (testigo), durante el juicio a Juan Orlando Hernández, quién es el delantero menos bueno de la Liga Nacional del fútbol hondureño y que el juez Kevin Castel mostró una imagen de Jerry Bengtson.

Sin embargo, es falso. No hay registro de que la Fiscalía preguntó lo que asevera la entrada, ni que Castel haya mostrado una imagen del delantero Jerry Bengtson.

La agencia Inner City Press y la cuenta del periodista Matew Rusell Lee son las únicas con permiso de la Corte del Distrito Sur de Nueva, en donde está siendo juzgado JOH, para informar sobre lo que sucede en vivo.

Y, entre sus publicaciones, desde el inicio del juicio, el 20 febrero, hasta el cuarto día (23 de febrero), no figura lo difundido en X.

”AUSA: Mr. Ardon who’s the most amargo striker on the honduran soccer league?.

Ardon: HAHAHA Auzmendi by far, he misses a penalty because he was todo cagado against Menjivar.

JOH ‘s Colon: HAHAHAHA”, dice la publicación en inglés compartida más de 170 veces desde el 22 de febrero de 2024.