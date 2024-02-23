  • La Fiscalía no le preguntó a Alexander Ardón quién es el delantero “más amargo” en el juicio de JOH

La Fiscalía no le preguntó a Alexander Ardón quién es el delantero “más amargo” en el juicio de JOH

En los registros de lo que ocurrió en el día tres del juicio no figura que se habló de lo que asegura la publicación que estamos verificando

vie 23 de febrero de 2024 a las 16:35

TEGUCIGALPA, HONDURAS.- Circula en X (antiguo Twitter) una publicación que afirma que la Fiscalía (AUSA) le preguntó a Alexander Ardón (testigo), durante el juicio a Juan Orlando Hernández, quién es el delantero menos bueno de la Liga Nacional del fútbol hondureño y que el juez Kevin Castel mostró una imagen de Jerry Bengtson.

Sin embargo, es falso. No hay registro de que la Fiscalía preguntó lo que asevera la entrada, ni que Castel haya mostrado una imagen del delantero Jerry Bengtson.

La agencia Inner City Press y la cuenta del periodista Matew Rusell Lee son las únicas con permiso de la Corte del Distrito Sur de Nueva, en donde está siendo juzgado JOH, para informar sobre lo que sucede en vivo.

Y, entre sus publicaciones, desde el inicio del juicio, el 20 febrero, hasta el cuarto día (23 de febrero), no figura lo difundido en X.

”AUSA: Mr. Ardon who’s the most amargo striker on the honduran soccer league?.
Ardon: HAHAHA Auzmendi by far, he misses a penalty because he was todo cagado against Menjivar.
JOH ‘s Colon: HAHAHAHA”, dice la publicación en inglés compartida más de 170 veces desde el 22 de febrero de 2024.

A partir del 20 de febrero, el expresidente Juan Orlando Hernández está siendo juzgado por narcotráfico en la Corte del Distrito Sur de Nueva York, supuestamente cometido entre 2004 y 2022.

La Fiscalía de Nueva York, que acusa a JOH, tiene entre sus testigos a Alexander Ardón, exalcalde del municipio El Paraíso, departamento de Copán, en el occidente de Honduras.

La publicación

Una búsqueda en Google con las palabras claves “Alexander Ardón + Fiscalía + equipo + amargo + juicio JOH”, no arrojó ningún resultado que validara lo que dice la entrada.

Una revisión a lo que ocurrió en el día tres del juicio, el 22 de febrero, según lo que informó la agencia Inner City Press y el periodista Matthew Russell Lee, en X, descartó que la Fiscalía le preguntara a Alexander Ardón lo que asegura la entrada, así como que Castel mostró una imagen de Jerry Bengtson.

A continuación, EL HERALDO Plus Factual pone a disposición lo que ocurrió en el tercer día del juicio con base en lo informó Inner City Press (primera parte del juicio) y Matthew Russell Lee (segunda parte) en X:

En todo caso, uno de los periodistas de EL HERALDO que cubre el juicio en Nueva York, confirmó que en ningún momento, en el día tres, se mencionó el fútbol hondureño, a Agustín Auzmendi o se mostró una imagen de Jerry Bengtson.

Esta verificación forma parte del especial que lanzó EL HERALDO, el 29 de enero de 2024, sobre el proceso que vive el expresidente Juan Orlando Hernández (2014-2022) en Estados Unidos, en donde es juzgado por supuesto narcotráfico desde el 20 de febrero.

Las piezas de EL HERALDO Plus Factual, durante la vigencia del especial, tendrán como imagen principal un diseño con estilo de carboncillo para unificar la estética de toda la presentación.

Fernanda Baquedano

Periodista

Una periodista que publica la veracidad de las noticias. Forma parte del equipo de Fact-checking, en donde procesa las narrativas sospechosas que circulan en las esferas del Internet contrastadas con fuentes oficiales. Es licenciada en Periodismo por la UNAH.

