Cineasta iraquí Mohamed al Daradji enfrenta a sus demonios

Iraqi filmmaker Mohamed Al-Dharadji whose film 'The Journey', is Iraq's entry for the Oscar's Foreign Film entries, poses for a photo on the streets of West Hollywood, California on November 27, 2018. - The Iraq War may have ended in 2011 but for filmmaker Mohamed al-Daradji, the conflict that tore his country apart is still very much part of his everyday life. The film -- set in 2006, five minutes before Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein died at dawn by hanging -- is about a female suicide bomber planning an attack during the reopening of the Baghdad train station. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

FOTOGALERÍA