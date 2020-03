Presidente de club turco vincula ausencia de fútbol con divorcios

Antalyaspor's Adis Jahovic, center, jumps for the ball as Mustapha Yatabare, left, looks on during a Turkish Super League soccer match between Antalyaspor and Sivasspor in Antalya, Turkey, Monday, March 16, 2020. The match was played without spectators because of the coronavirus outbreak. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness. (AP Photo)