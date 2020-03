EEUU pide a personas mayores comprar víveres y prepararse para permanecer en casa

A tourist uses a phone to take pictures while on a visit to Luxor Temple in Egypt's southern city of Luxor on March 9, 2020. - Egypt on March 8 reported the country's -- and Africa's -- first fatality from the virus, a 60-year-old German tourist who died in a Red Sea resort in eastern Egypt. The following day, Egypt's health ministry said the total number of known cases had risen to 55. Scores of foreign tourists, including US French and Indian nationals, and Egyptian crew Monday remained quarantined aboard a Nile River cruise ship from which 45 suspected coronavirus cases have been evacuated, passengers aboard told AFP. (Photo by - / AFP)