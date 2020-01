Diputado rival de Guaidó se autoproclama presidente del Parlamento de Venezuela

(FILES) In this file photo taken on December 04, 2019 Venezuelan deputy of the 'Primero Justicia' party, Luis Parra, gestures during a press conference in Caracas. - Venezuela's opposition lawmaker Luis Parra -a rival to Juan Guaido- declared himself parliament speaker on January 5, 2020. Guaido had been expected to be re-elected parliament speaker but only regime lawmakers and opposition deputies critical of Guaido were allowed to enter the Natioonal Assembly. (Photo by Yuri CORTEZ / AFP)