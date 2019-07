Evacúan la costa de Luisiana ante la llegada de tormenta tropical Barry 

Sandbags line store front of a barber shop in preparation for tropical storm Barry in New Orleans, Louisiana, on July 11, 2019. - Tropical storm Barry barreled toward rain-soaked New Orleans on July 11 as the city hunkered down for an ordeal that evoked fearful memories of 2005's deadly Hurricane Katrina. Barry is predicted to become a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall Saturday with maximum winds reaching 75 mph. (Photo by Seth HERALD / AFP)

FOTOGALERÍA